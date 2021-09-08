The St. Peter boys soccer team was aggressive all night as they hosted the Mankato-Loyola Crusaders Tuesday night. Ultimately, the Saints earned the 5-3 victory to return to a .500 record on the season as they improved to 2-2.
"We started the game with energy and communication was a lot better in this game," said Saints head coach Tanner Nadeau. "We need to start limiting the other teams chances. We tried a different formation in the back but we’ll have to work out some kinks at practice this week"
The Crusaders struck first on goal in the upper left hand corner of the net after finding a gap in a broken defensive coverage.
After that the game was all Saints with Brooks Reicks scoring two goals throughout the night. Will Elias added a goal with two assists in the game.
Abdikhadar Mhuidin added a goal to go along with an assist and AJ Bosacker capped off the scoring with a goal.
St. Peter returns to the pitch Thursday, Sep., with a road trip against Pine Island. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.