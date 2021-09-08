210909 sph spt Joshua Vangrootheest

Joshua Vangrootheest makes a move through a defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The St. Peter boys soccer team was aggressive all night as they hosted the Mankato-Loyola Crusaders Tuesday night. Ultimately, the Saints earned the 5-3 victory to return to a .500 record on the season as they improved to 2-2.

Cooper Deen gets his foot on the ball in traffic off a deep throw. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

"We started the game with energy and communication was a lot better in this game," said Saints head coach Tanner Nadeau. "We need to start limiting the other teams chances. We tried a different formation in the back but we’ll have to work out some kinks at practice this week"

Martin Anderson makes a pass to a cutting teammate. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Crusaders struck first on goal in the upper left hand corner of the net after finding a gap in a broken defensive coverage.

After that the game was all Saints with Brooks Reicks scoring two goals throughout the night. Will Elias added a goal with two assists in the game.

Abdikhadar Muhidin makes a move through the defense (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Abdikhadar Mhuidin added a goal to go along with an assist and AJ Bosacker capped off the scoring with a goal.

St. Peter returns to the pitch Thursday, Sep., with a road trip against Pine Island. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

