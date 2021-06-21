Boys tennis award winners.jpg

St. Peter boys tennis award winners (from left) honored at Sunday's banquet are: senior Kelson Lund - All Conference, State Qualifier, Team MVP (voted by team); sophomore Anders Dixon - All Conference; sophomore Marty Anderson - All Conference, State Qualifier, Captain 2022 Season; junior Cooper Dean - Captain 2022 Season and sophomore Colton Abel - Most Improved. (Photo courtesy of Bob Messerli)

