St. Peter boys tennis award winners (from left) are: Kelson Lund - All Conference, MVP (voted by team); Anders Dixon - All Conference Honorable Mention; Marty Anderson - All Conference Honorable Mention; Cooper Dean - and Colton Abel - Most Improved. (Photo courtesy of Bob Messerli)
St. Peter boys tennis players net numerous honors
Pat Beck
St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast
