With rainfall threatening to transition from light to heavy all evening, the St. Peter Saints cross country program hosted the Hutchinson Tigers and Worthington Trojans.
The Boys race saw the Trojans earn the top spot with 16 points, the Tigers finish second with 48 and the Saints recorded 74.
Corbin Herron finished 18th in the race for St. Peter with a time of 21.18 and Callum Harmes finished 19th with a time of 21.29.
Finishing 27th in the race was Luke Banks (22:52) with Will Nelson (22.53) claiming 28th and John Kennedy (23:01) earning the 30th spot.
David Zang (25:16), Haydin Heilman (27:46) and Tobias Twait (29:41) also ran for the Saints finishing 40th, 41st and 44th in the event.
In the girls race, the Tigers took first with 31 points with the Trojans finishing second with 44 and the Saints rounding out the field with 50.
Hadley Stuehrenberg finished second overall in the race with a time of 22:16 and Robin Hibscher finished fifth with a time of 24:11.
MacKenzie Steinborn (25:03) finished 10th overall, Hailey Looft (27:38) finished 16th, and Lexi Wentworth (30:32) wrapped up the event for St. Peter finishing 24th.
The Saints will take part in a cross country invitational at Montgomery National Golf Course hosted by Tri-City United. The event is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. and will feature more than 20 schools in attendance.