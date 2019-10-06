Three members of the St. Peter boys cross country team competed at the Swain Invitational at Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth over the weekend.
The Saints had to endure some very wet conditions, St. Peter coach Bill Stuewe said. "A small tent city was built during the meet. Tents brought by teams hoping to stay dry were from all over the state as well as Wisconsin."
Both A and AA schools were represented as the Saints ran in the AA division 22 teams competed in this division with 152 runners.
Gavin Selly led St. Peter, placing 63rd out of 152 runners in the junior varsity AA division in 20 minutes, 41.60 seconds over 5,000 meters. Connor Snow took 119th in 22:19.1, and Willem Nelsen finished 120th in 22:19.5.
Hadley Stuehrenberg paced St. Peter girls in 14th out of 133 runners in Class AA varsity. Also for St. Peter, Hailey Looft took 58th in 24:18.64, Breely Ryble 84th in 25:45.27, Reese Portugue 112th in 27.41.37, Grace Polzin 123rd in 28:53.96 and Alli Madden 131st in 32:19.95.
St. Peter girls finished 15th out of 21 teams: 1. Forest Lake 33; 2. Bloomington Jefferson 110; 3. Visitation 133; 4. Cloquet 149; 5. Hibbing 161; 6. Spring Lake Park 220; 7. Cambridge Isanti 233; 8. Duluth East 240; 9. Princeton 250; 10. Chisago Lakes 272; 11. Austin 297; 12. Rochester Mayo 319; 13. Hermantown 327; 14. Park 361; 15. St. Peter 383; 16. Totino-Grace 409; 17. Simley 441; 18. Tartan 449; 19. Grand Rapids 458; 20. Superior 475; 21. North Branch 532.
I-90
Selly led the St. Peter with a personal best of 18:45 in the I-90 meet Thursday at Cedar Creek Park in Fairmont. He placed 46th of 156 finishers.
Nelsen was next in 69th place in19:51. Rounding out the St. Peter runners were Jadon Thompson in 125th in 22:35, and, running his first varsity race, John Kennedy, 126th in 22:36.
Adam Koller of Worthington placed first in 16:03.4.
In a close race for first among 10 complete teams, champion Worthington scored 52 points, followed by 2. Fairmont 53, 3. St. James 52, 4. Belle Plaine 121, 5. Fairmont 148, 6. Jackson County 166, 7. Martin County West 174, 8.Blue EArth Area 22, 9. Heron Lake/Okabena 236 and 10. North Union 236. St. Peter and Madelia/Truman had incomplete teams.
In the Middle School division, the runners raced a 1-mile course with Callum Harmes running 6:36 to pace the group. Haydin Heilman 6:59 Cesar Cruz 9:02, Tobias Twait 9:09.
Stuehrenberg, who placed fourth out of 104 runners in 19:56.5, led St. Peter girls to sixth place out of seven complete teams.
Looft placed 29th in 22:12.4, Emma Johnson 67th in 25:05.1, Portugue 69th in 25:09.9, Polzin 73rd in 25:24.8, Sky Gassman 85th in 26:30.1, Madden 97th in 29:02 and Katie Peterson 98th in 29:05.9.
Lacy Thompson of Fairmont finished first in 18:53.3.
Belle Plaine won the team title with 41 points, followed by 2. Fairmont 53, 3. Mankato East 78, 4. MCW 97, 5. Worthington 151, 6. St. Peter 156, and 7. North Union 200. Incomplete teams are St. James, BEA, JCC, Madelia/Truman, and Heron Lake/Okabena.