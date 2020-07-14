Isaac Peterson threw a complete game, seven-hit shutout to lead the St. Peter 18U baseball team to a 1-0, seven-inning victory over Rochester John Marshall on Monday at Veterans Field 2.
With the win, the Saints evened their record at 2-2. The Saints stay at home Thursday for a doubleheader at 6 p.m. versus the Mankato East Royals.
Although the American Legion baseball season was cancelled this season, St. Peter ended up forming a team made up of 17-, 18- and 19-year-olds to play in the Southern Minny League consisting mostly of teams from the Big Nine Conference.
Peterson, 19, graduated two years ago on the state-qualifying team and welcomed the opportunity to come back and play after playing on a club team at Marquette University the last two seasons. Tyson Sowder, who also plays for St. Peter town team, and Dylan Graft also are in Peterson's high school class.
Since graduating from high school, Peterson has improved his pitching by increasing his fastball, which was working well Monday along with his curve ball.
"I think I've gained a couple of miles per hour," Peterson said. "My fast ball was working the first couple of innings, but then after they caught on that, I started throwing my curve ball, and I kind of depended on that to show them something else.
"I did a good job of throwing strikes. That's usually my concern when I start because sometimes I lose the zone. But today I did a good job of just throwing it on the plate."
Peterson (2-0) walked one, hit one batter and struck out four.
Although he allowed seven hits, Peterson basically controlled the game and pitched well with runners on base and got a lot of help from the fielders, especially shortstop Kaden Oeltenbruns who was perfect on four chances including the last out.
"The defense was amazing," Peterson said. "I love it when people make plays behind me. Kaden did a great job at short. He got a bunch of balls there."
The Saints scored the lone run in the sixth inning. Third baseman Josh Robb led off with a single to right and went to second on a passed ball. Peterson grounded into a fielder's choice and Robb advanced to third. First baseman Theo Giedd then grounded into a force out at second that drove in Robb. It was nearly a double play at first, but Giedd legged it out to make it safely.
Robb had two of the Saints' four hits, He went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Giedd finished 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI. Catcher Jake Rimstad had the other hit, going 1 for 2 with a hit by pitch.
Peterson said John Marshall provided good competition.
"They made a lot of tough plays in the field, and their pitcher was pretty nice, too," Peterson said.
Getting back on the field finally after about a two-month delay because of COVID-19, Peterson said, "It feels really great. I just wanted to play again this summer because I don't have high school ball any more. Playing with these guys again is pretty cool."
The team got in about five practices and got right into game action the last couple of weeks. St. Peter lost to Austin 14-0 and Byron 4-0 and beat Faribault 13-3. Peterson got the win against Faribault with three innings pitched, and Robb got the save.
Peterson said a strength of the team is "we connect with each other. We're all really friendly toward each other. I think that is really good for team chemistry."