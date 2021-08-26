Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Minnesota, east central Minnesota, south central Minnesota and southeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in central Minnesota, Sibley. In east central Minnesota, Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington. In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Rice, Steele and Waseca. In southeast Minnesota, Goodhue. * Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop overnight across south central and southeast Minnesota. These storms will be slow moving and capable of producing very heavy rain. Localized totals greater than 3 inches are possible, leading to the possibility of flash flooding. * Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying areas is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&