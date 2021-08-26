The opening minutes of the soccer match between the St. Peter Saints boys team and the Fairmont Cardinals seemed to go in favor of the visiting Cardinals. However, after Fairmont took the early lead, the Saints responded with an explosion of offense, earning the 5-2 victory.
"The guys played hard and won a lot of 50/50 balls," St. Peter head coach Tanner Nadeau said. "We didn’t start the game off with fire, but we picked it up throughout to earn a big conference win."
The Cardinals put the first goal on the board with 31:59 to go in the first half after a hand ball in the box from a Saints defender gave them a penalty shot. The one-on-one battle was won by the Fairmont shooter as he snuck the ball past goaltender Connor Bjorling.
When St. Peter kicked off the ball after the goal, the team immediately pushed the attack and after a couple of deflections in front of the net, Marty Anderson was able to send the ball into the bottom right corner of the net. The goal tied the game 1-1 with 31:25 to go in the half, a mere 24 seconds after the Cardinal's goal.
52 seconds later, the Saints were once again on the attack. Cooper Dean broke down the left side defense and found a streaking Brooks Reicks for the go-ahead tip-in goal with 30:33 to go in the first half.
"The team is buying into the culture of playing for one another more and more everyday," said Nadeau.
St. Peter controlled the action the rest of the way with two more goals from Reicks, earning him the hat-trick in the season opener, as well as a goal from Dean.
Midfielder Alex Bosacker finished the night with three assists as well, as he was finding attackers all evening.
St. Peter will return to action Saturday, Aug. 28, against New Ulm on the road, with kick-off scheduled for 10:00 a.m.