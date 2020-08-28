Playing without longtime leading scorer Amelia Carlson, who graduated, the St. Peter girls soccer team needed someone to pick up the scoring slack.
Senior striker Emma Jones assumed that role in the first game as she played a part in all four goals in the Saints' 4-1 win over Marshall Friday at St. Peter Middle School.
Jones collected two goals and an assist. Natalie Petersen scored a goal, Adrianna Bixby had a goal and an assist, and Ella Gilbertson earned an assist.
Jones said all of the players, led by nine seniors, need to make up for the loss of Carlson.
"Losing her we all have to become bigger role models," Jones said. "We did great for our first game, a lot better than we thought we were going to do without Amelia Carlson, who was our big strength. She really kept the team together. A lot of people were nervous about that, but we really held up."
Jones liked how the Saints connected well with their passes in the first game. "We're more like a family, so we connect a lot passing. We're not really a boot ball team. We pass it to the corner a lot and pass it in. That's where we get most of our power from crosses."
The Saints put on the pressure most of the game, outshooting the Tigers 7-1 in the first half and 6-2 in the second half for totals of 13-3. But it took a while to break through the Marshall goalkeepers.
"Their main goalie is really tall and long, so it's hard to know where to shoot it," Jones said. The starting goalie got hit in the face by a shot and went out of the game, and the backup goalie allowed two goals late in the second half.
St. Peter opened the scoring halfway through the first half on a free kick crossing pass from right wing by midfielder Ella Gilbertson to Jones at 20:30. Jones turned, shot and scored.
Petersen made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal at 38:20 of the first half on a rebound off a shot by Jones.
In the second half, Jones scored her second goal from midfielder Adrianna Bixby at 71 minutes. Bixby sent a crossing pass from the left wing, and Bixby again turned and scored at the near post.
Then Jones returned the favor to Bixby at 73 minutes. From the right, Jones passed to Bixby who scored from the slot for a 4-0 lead.
Marshall got on the scoreboard with 1:41 remaining on an indirect free kick over St. Peter goalkeeper Katie Gurrola's hands. Gurrola made two saves for the win.
The Saints also played steady defense.
"We had a really solid back last year with center 'D' AJ Brock, so I think coming from that, it's hard," Jones said. "But our defense really showed tonight and did really good. And we had a new girl come in Natalie Petersen, who never played defense, and she really did good back there, too."
The main two center backs are seniors Vanessa Krueger and Liz Mitchell, who Jones said "really held up the center." Audra Bixby and Mia Hansen played outside defense and "did really good, too, because Marshall forwards are really fast," Jones said.
Jones, who seemed to never stop running for the ball, wants to be a role model.
"Being a senior I have to be a role model for the younger kids," Jones said. "They look up to me, so I feel like I have to try my best and keep a positive attitude and keeping everyone up and on their toes."
The game attracted 190 spectators, who gained entry by having passes. Each player from each team could have two passes to give to their parents or family or friends. The maximum attendance is 250, according to the Minnesota State High School League rules during the COVID-19 pandemic virus,
"It was a great game, and I'm excited to play soccer," St. Peter head coach Bre Steele said.
Continuing the season long Big South Conference schedule, the Saints stay at home at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 against New Ulm and journey to Fairmont at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.