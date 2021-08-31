After a two-year hiatus due to a shortened season last year, the Saints got the chance to play against the Le Sueur Giants once again. Although no longer in the Saints’ same class or section, the meet-up still is one Coach Rothenberger eagerly anticipates.
However, Monday’s team win at Le Sueur came from an unexpected forfeit in No. 4 singles.
“It’s not exactly how you want to get a win,” Rothenberger explained.” It’s unfortunate that the 4 singles player got ill due to the heat (in a third set tie-breaker). Maddie (Kamm) is a tough player and it would have been close had the match been completed.” Rothenberger said. “Le Sueur is not an easy team — always tough, always athletic. This team has a lot of experience, has lot of seniors who have been playing since middle school. That experience showed today as we had to play some really good tennis to overcome some of the challenges they gave us.”
The Saints secured additional wins at No. 2 singles, Annika Southworth; No. 1 doubles with Josie Wiebusch and Macy Weller; and No. 2 doubles with Molly Voeltz and Sophia Doherty. In a second pairing together at No. 2 doubles, co-captain Molly Voeltz, senior, and Sophia Doherty, senior, explained their strengths.
“We’re really good at setting each other up at the net and our first serves are wicked when we get them in—impossible to get,” Voeltz explained. Doherty said they would like to improve, “Getting our overhead down more so we finish it right away versus keeping it going.”
Both Voeltz and Doherty agreed that “Their positive energy and hyping each other up” helps them keep going during tough matches they’ve endured last week against Mankato West and this week against the Giants. The optimism and connection they demonstrate during match play was formed off the court, as the two have known each other since sixth grade.
“We know we won’t disappoint each other,” Voeltz said.
In other matches, Rothenberger said that “Le Sueur had some depth. It was evident at their bottom lineup. No. 3 singles was pretty solid. Not easy beating Rhyan (Holmgren) in straights sets like that, so you have to tip your hat to Darbi Dunning who played a really good match."
At No. 3 doubles, with Saints Raina Roemhildt and Kali Erickson, Rothenberger explained, “Le Sueur got everything back. We had some good strokes, but they just got everything back, and that was a tough one there, too.”
No. 1 Saints singles, Amelia Hildebrandt, who won her first set 6-1, lost in a third set tiebreaker. Overall, Rothneberger noted that he’s “proud of how our girls battled through some tough moments. As long as we are competing and playing to the best of our ability, I’m pleased.”
Moving ahead into the season, “We just need to stay consistent, improve little bits here and there. We already have a good foundation with this team; they are solid in multiple ways. We need to nitpick a bit here and there. I am not sure how the chemistry is with some of our doubles pairings--some are good, some can be mixed up and try new things. I want to look for something consistent that we can use in certain situations for lineups.”
The Saints travel again Tuesday, Aug. 31, to play against Redwood Valley.