It was an early morning bus ride for the St. Peter boys cross country team Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The Saints had to leave school at 6:30 a.m. to compete at the Section 2AA meet. This was due to covid guidelines. Schools competing in the meet had to be placed in smaller pods of schools at different times during the day. All pods were seeded, and the Saints were in the first pod along with Hutchinson and Mound Westonka.
"I felt this was a competitive group for us, and the team was ready to race," St. Peter head coach Bill Stuewe said. "The course at Gale Wood Farm in Minnetrista is very difficult. The team ran hard despite not having a lot of experience with a very hilly course."
The Saints were led by Gavin Selly in 63rd out of 118 runners and a time 18:53 over 5,000 meters. Will Nelsen was next with 19:16 and a place of 83rd.
"Gavin and Will ran a little quicker than the previous meet at the Big South Conference meet," Stuewe said.
Connor Snow in 20:47 led the rest of the team to the finish line, followed by Callum Harmes in 21:12, Luke Banks in 21:52, Corbin Herron in 23:49 and Liam Engelhardt in 24:02.
St. Peter finished last of 17 teams with 490 points.
Buffalo placed first with 45 points, followed by 2. Chanhassen 118, 3. Delano 132, 4. Mankato East 152, 5. Worthington 158, 6. Chaska 169, 7. Shakopee 210, 8. Marshall 211, 9. Orono 226, 10. New Prague 228, 11. Dassel-Cokato 255, 12. Mound Westonka 302, 13. Mankato West 305, 14. Waconia 308, 15. Jordan 330, 16. Hutchinson 422 and 17. St Peter 490.
"No seniors on the team this year, so this team should be back to improve on their times and finish stronger in the section," Stuewe said.
Girls
Hadley Stuehrenberg led St. Peter girls in 43rd place out of 116 runners in 22:03.1.
She was followed by teammates Breeley Ruble in 73nd 22:43.7, Robin Hibscher in 83rd 23:22.2, Maya Winsell in 104th 24:50.0, Hailey Looft in 11th 25:36.7 and Emma Johnson in 116th 27:59.0.
Ruble and Johnson are the lone St. Peter seniors who will graduate.
St. Peter placed 16th out of 17 teams. Waconia finished first with 48 points, followed by 2. Chanhassen 74, 3. Marshall 85, 4. Mankato East 108, 5. Shakopee 184, 6. Delano 200, 7. Mankato West 226, 8. Mound Westonka 236, 9. Jordan 238, 10. Dassel-Cokato 254, 11. Orono 263, 12. New Prague 303, 13. Chaska 331, 14. Buffalo 345, 16. St Peter 413 and 17. Worthington 466.