Defense and inside play keyed a big victory for St. Peter girls basketball team over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50-42 on Monday in Waterville.
St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth called it a "hard played game by two teams that try to play really good defense. A lot of times games like this do not result in great shooting. We had the advantage inside and took advantage of that."
The Saints outscored the Buccaneers 34-22 on points in the paint and held a 38-26 rebounding advantage.
Forward Morgan Kelly led the Saints' with a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds, plus two blocked shots and two steals.
Forward Sarah Conlon also scored in double figures with 10 points, plus seven rebounds.
Forward Rhyann Holmgren and guards Emma Jones and Josie Wiebusch paced the Saints with two assists each.
It was only the second loss of the season for WEM (18-2 and ranked No. 4 in the state in Class A), while St. Peter improved to 16-4.
STP 26 24 — 50
WEM 17 25 — 42
St. Peter 50 (Morgan Kelly 21, Sarah Conlon 10, Rhyan Holmgren 7, Josie Wiebusch 6, Maddie More 3, Emma Jones 3, )
Rebounds 38 (Kelly 14, Conlon 7, Holmgren 4, Jones 4, More 3, Ruffin 3, Wiebusch 1, unassigned team 2)
Assists 11 (Holmgren 2, Wiebusch 2, Jones 2, Conlon 1, Maddie Kamm 1, More 1, Ruffin 1, unassigned 1)
Steals 5 (Kelly 2, Conlon 1, More 1, Wiebusch 1)
Blocks 4 (Kelly 2, Conlon 1, Wiebusch 1)
FG 20-48 (42%)
3FG 1-6 (17%) Holmgren 1-1)
FT 9-12 (75%)
Big South Conference- East Division
Team W L T Overall
St. Peter 7 1 0 16-4-0
Waseca 7 1 0 15-5-0
Fairmont 4 4 0 12-8-0
New Ulm 3 5 0 8-11-0
St. James 2 5 0 8-9-0
Blue Earth 0 7 0 2-16-0