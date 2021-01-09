Coaches
Head coach: Kris Glidden (coaching gymnastics since 1981, in STP five as head coach)
Assistant coaches: Robbie Deering, Eva Hendrickson
Key Players
Returning letter winners: Hannah Brenke (12), Audrey Kennedy (12), Kaylee Moreau (12), Anna Klatt (11), Makayla Moline (11), Jaiden Landsom (11)
Keep Your Eye On
"Nora Fondie (9), Trista Landsom (8), Addison Landsom (8) and Makayla will still be a strong competitor for us on bars and beam," Glidden said. "Hannah has been a very consistent scorer for us on beam, both are strong leaders (captains) and work all around. I am expecting a lot from all-arounders and returning letter winners Anna Klatt, Audrey Kennedy, Kaylee Moreau and Jaiden Landsom.
"Nora was injured coming into the season last year so did not get an opportunity to compete varsity. Trista and Addison are the twin sisters of Jaiden's. They have been doing club gymnastics at MAGS (Mankato Area Gymnastics School) for a number of years. Excited to see how these young gymnasts improve and gain confidence as the season progresses, they all are working all around."
Moved On
Bella Edmonds, Lydia Slama, Lauren Feder
2019-20 Recap
St. Peter lost to New Ulm and Fairmont Area last year in the Big South Conference. St. Peter's highest team score was 132.65 against Marshall and Redwood Valley. The Saints ended the season getting close to that with a 132.3 at Section 2A where they placed fourth in a very strong section.
"We didn't have anyone qualify for state," Glidden said. "Bella Edmonds, who qualified on vault the year before, was coming off a tough illness. She really came through for the team competing with very little practice prior to the big meet. Anna Klatt (vault, beam, floor) and Mikayla Moline (bars) just missed qualifying by a very small margin."
2021 Season Outlook
"This season is already proving to be unique and challenging," Glidden said. "Due to the Coronavirus, Gustavus Adolphus College would not allow us to use their gymnastics facility, which has been our home since I became head coach at STP five years ago.
"Fortunately, our Athletic Director, Jordan Paula, worked hard, reaching out to area gymnastics clubs to find us a place to practice and hold meets. The Mankato Area Gymnastics School (MAGS), in Mankato, came through for our athletes! We practice there as much as possible and also have moved some of our equipment that has been in storage to North Elementary, where we hold practices at least twice a week. Our home meets will be held at MAGS this season. We are very grateful that they are being so accommodating.
"We will have a strong team this season. We will definitely miss our seniors from last year, especially Bella Edmonds, who was a leader in the all-around since she joined our team. We look strong on vault already. We have only practiced for three days, so we shall see what all we can accomplish by our first meet in Blue Earth on Jan. 21."
Coach's Comments
"I am trying to emphasize to my athletes to look at the big picture this season. Not to get caught up in things we can't control, but rather, be flexible, stay positive and be grateful we have been given the opportunity to participate in a sport we all love and enjoy during this crazy time. We didn't know for a long time if we would even have a competitive season, so we are counting our blessings, and going to do everything we can to stay safe and continue practicing." — Kris Glidden, head coach
By the Numbers
26 - total players
6 - letter winners
4 - seniors