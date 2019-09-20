St. Peter had a strong performance at the Sept. 15 swim and dive meet held at Mankato East. The Saints faced off against six other schools, including the Tri-City United Titans, and placed second with 164 points, just behind the winning team Mankato West at 187. The Titans, on the other hand, struggled at the meet, coming in seventh with 99 points.
Though the Saints scored high, the school only had one first-place finish. Jaiden Landsom, Hannah Denzer and Kelly Morgan took first for St. Peter in the 3x100 Yard Individual Medley Relay with a combined finish time of 3:20.11.
While St. Peter may have been lacking in first place finishes, the team excelled at attaining consistently high scores in the relays. In the 4x50 medley relay, Shelby Graft, Morgan Kelly, Jaiden Landsom and Olivia Denzer took second with a collective time of 1:59:13. Graft, Landsom and Kelly were also the runners-up in 3x100 yard backstroke relay at 3:19.44. In addition, Isabel Avant, Hannah Denzer, Olivia Denzer and Shelby Graft attained second in 4x100 yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:01.00.
St. Peter’s Lauren Feder earned second place in diving, besting 18 competitors with a score of 160.00.
Tri-City United had some relay highlights. In the 4x100 yard relay, the Titans team of Ellie Sladek, Mackenzie Marks, Natalie Lundahl and Kacie Traxler took fifth with a time of 4:34.57. Sladek, along with Mallorie Plut and Josephine Hatlevig finished in sixth with a time of 4:09.64 in the 3x100 yard individual medley relay.
“It was a fun team building day,” said TCU coach Kristen Munden. “Good to see all the other teams at East.”