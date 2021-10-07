The St. Peter cross country program made the trip South to Fairmont to compete in the I-90 Invite Thursday evening. The race featured a combined 241 varsity runners between the girls and boys programs.
The Saints boys team ran a total of seven athletes in the event and as a team, St. Peter finished 10th with a score of 257.
Callum Harmes paced the boys team with a time of 19:43.2 to finish 55th in the race while Corbin Herron (19:50.1) finished 59th and Willem Nelsen (20:25.5) earned 73rd.
Luke Banks recorded a time of 20:32.18 73 to finish 75th and John Kennedy (21:10.1) wrapped team scoring, finishing 87th.
Daniel Zhang (25:54.5) and Tobias Twait (27:17.8) also ran for the Saints, finishing 132nd and 134th respectively.
Four girls ran for the saints with Hadley Stuehrenberg pacing the squad with a time of 21:08.9, a season best, to finish 10th overall.
Robin Hibscher finished 24th overall with a career best time of 22:34.0 and Lexi Wentworth also set a career mark with a time of 26:24.2, finishing 65th.
Hailey Looft finished 82nd overall in the race with a time of 28:03.2.
"Robin Hibscher and Lexi Wentworth ran career best times while Hadley Stuhrenberg ran a season best," said Saints girls cross country coach Jeff Portugue. "We just cannot stay healthy and have been unable to run a complete team, but as individuals we are getting faster and that is great for the girls who have remained healthy."