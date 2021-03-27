St. Peter eighth-grader Trista Landsom saved her best for last, scoring an 8.8 on uneven parallel bars to place 11th out of 48 entrants Friday at the Minnesota State Class A Gymnastics Tournament at Champlin Park High School.
That tops her career best of 8.75 that she scored in the Section 2A meet to qualify for state.
"My routine was clean, and I hit all of my skills," Landsom said. "It was one of the best I did all season."
Trista, daughter of Craig and Lisa Landsom, had experience in club gymnastics at divisionals and individuals for Midwest Amateur Gymnastics Association when she competed for Mankato Area Gymnastics School.
But she faced the toughest competition she has ever faced at state. The top seven finishers scored 9.0 or better.
Perham/New York Mills senior Jada Olsen placed first with 9.675 points, followed by Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka junior Reagan Kelly 9.425, Mankato West junior Jenna Sikel 9.4, Melrose Area sophomore Courtney Althaus 9.2, WMMW junior Anna Mielke 9.075, New London Spicer freshman Ciera Anderson 9.2, Big Lake sophomore Brittney Krumrel 9.0, WMMW sophomore Erin Singsank 8.85, Winona sophomore Natalya Franz and Willmar senior Abigal Coquyt with 8.85.
"There was a lot of good competition," Landsom said. "I was the last competitor of the night on bars, so I was able to watch a lot of the gymnastics. I knew some of the girls in Section 2A from club gymnastics, but I missed not having my teammates with me. I hope next year more will be able to qualify.
"I learned that when you put in the hard work at practice, it pays off. Some of the girls were really good and it motivates me to add more difficulty to my routines."
In her seventh year in gymnastics, Landsom, 14, started at age 7 when she was in first grade.
Her mom got her started at the St. Peter Armory, and then she continued on to Mankato Area Gymnastics School in second grade. She was on the team at MAGS from third grade to seventh grade.
Landsom started in gymnastics with her fraternal twin sister, Addison, and they have become the top two all-around gymnasts on the high school team.
"We had first started together, but then she didn't show as much interest so she stopped practicing and I went by myself, but the first year at MAGS she decided she wanted to do gymnastics again and we have been together since," Landsom said. "I think being with her has helped me just because there is that competitiveness, so she pushes me to get better."
Landsom also credits head coach Kris Glidden, plus coaches at MAGS and her older sister for helping her.
"It has been nice to have Kris as my coach this year since she was my first coach when I started at the armory," Landsom said. "The coaches at MAGS have also been a big part of helping my gymnastics improve. My teammates over the years have kept me motivated and have encouraged me to try new skills. My family is also very supportive. I have enjoyed having both my twin and my older sister, Jaiden [a junior], on the team this year with me."
With four more years of high school gymnastics left to perform, Landsom has higher goals.
"My goal in gymnastics is to keep getting better to become more competitive in the all-around," she said. "I would also like to make it to state every year."
Landsom also is on the SPHS swim team and plans to participate in track and field this spring.