The members of the St. Peter High School football chain gang have varied over the years, but the group has always been there on the sidelines, making sure that first downs are measured correctly during Saints' home games at Floyd B. Johnson Field.
The chain gang regulars in recent years have been Neil Doose, George Schoenborn and Jared Baron. Jared's brother, Jeff Baron, also was a longtime member of the crew until he retired in 2019 (Jared jokingly said the real reason was that the MSHSL implemented a new height requirement). Jeff was replaced by Keith Hanson. Pat Klubben also serves as a substitute. All are St. Peter coaches and/or teachers.
Hanson has been a substitute for the last five or six years for the varsity games, probably doing one or two a season: "This was my first full season being on the 'A' Team."
Doose joked, "Keith Hanson had to fill some small boots this fall when Jeff Baron retired after we reached the top and hung up the orange sticks for good after the 2019 season."
Although their title is not official, they claimed to be the No. 1 ranked chain gang in the state.
Doose said "We climbed quickly up the rankings every year and finally achieved greatness. We dropped to third early in 2020, as we had to replace veteran Jeff Baron, who hung up the striped yellow and black plastic vests after his son Joey graduated. He was hard to replace, as he was the leader of the chains and kept his brother Jared in line and focused."
Taking another jab at his brother, Jarod Baron said his best memory is "watching my brother Jeff get taken out on a muddy sideline. Poor little guy couldn’t get out of the way in time."
Perks of the job
Doose said his main reason for being on the chain gang is "knowing that we represent St. Peter Saints football. We need to be professional, alert, patient and courteous at all times. I also do it to have fun and enjoy the game, and so our athletes in St. Peter can play this wonderful game. The sideline crew (chain gang) has a very important responsibility in producing a football game and offers the best view of the action on the field as well."
Hanson said his favorite memory is "this year's win at home against Fairmont, which was very exciting. Fairmont has a very classy football team and coaches, so it was a nice win for the Saints."
Hanson joined the crew when he stepped down from middle school football coaching to watch his three sons play: "I found another way to get down on the field, and that was the chain gang."
While they take their job seriously, keeping track of down and distances, they also have fun with it. Their favorite part of the job is getting close to the action, watching their favorite team.
"I love football and what better seat than on the ball for every snap," Baron said. "And there’s some joy in hearing the opposing coaches get frustrated when St. Peter makes a good play."
Hanson said he enjoys being right on the field with the players and coaches and listening to opposing coaches talk and plan in the "Best seats in the house."
Doose also likes "watching Saints football games from the best seat in the house. Being really close to the action and hearing all the opposing teams play calls, strategizing and the chatting of the benches."
Another perk of the job, Doose said, is "getting Snickers bars and hot chocolate from Activities Director Jordan Paula at halftime."
Baron added that they get into the games free, and they're even paid a little bit for doing it.
And as a bonus perk, the chain gang has developed something of a bond over the years.
"I like the camaraderie our 'gang' has built and getting to see ourselves on local news is always a pleasure," Doose said. "We are very durable and have done games in the heat, thunderstorms, snow, cold and muddy conditions."
Learning at multiple levels
The members have served on chain gangs at other levels, too.
"I do all levels — middle school, ninth grade, JV games," Hanson said. "I enjoy watching the kids play, especially when I coach them in other sports and have the opportunity to see them perform in another activity."
Doose previously did some chain gang for the St. Peter ninth and JV teams for a few years prior as well.
"We are working toward earning an opportunity to show our skills in U.S. Bank Stadium for the NFL and the Minnesota Vikings" Doose said. "We would also accept offers to be the chain gang at Notre Dame Stadium or the Fargodome, working for the Irish or Bison."
The chain gang learned by watching others.
"I grew up idolizing the Gustavus Adolphus College chain gang crew of Jeff Knutson, Keith Bense, Jeff Volk, Joe Peterson, Leo Kempenich and Tim Lokensgard," Doose said, only half-jokingly. "I was in admiration of their quickness and precise placing of the sticks. They were my mentors, and I learned by watching the best. My dad also used to do the chain gang for the Brandon Warriors football team in the '70s and '80s as well, so I am a second generation 'chain-ganger.'"
Baron said, "I already knew, for the most part, just from watching football my entire life and playing Madden. We also had a veteran crew before us that we were able to learn the subtle things that the average fan doesn’t notice."
Hanson said he learned by "just watching and understanding the game. The officials usually go through their expectations for you at the beginning of the game. I had a good idea of the responsibilities after being a football coach for a number of years. There were a couple of little things added to the varsity level that we didn't do at the lower levels to be more exact on ball placement."
Doose said, "The game referees always inform us what they would like us to do, but once they realize that we are the No. 1 ranked chain gang, they trust us to do the great job we are renowned for."
Baron said, "Each set of officials has their own way of how they want you to follow the game. How far off the line they want us or which one of them will signal us to move on a first down can differ with every crew."
Always alert
It takes an alert mind and body to do the job right. Safety precautions need to be taken, such as dropping the signal poles when a runner or pass receiver is going out of bounds or in the immediate vicinity to prevent injury. This crew is up to the job.
"We always need to be paying attention and keep our heads on a swivel," Baron said. "If you’re caught watching the play, you could be taken out by activity behind the play. It really can be a dangerous job. I tweaked my hamstring one game while racing an official out for a measurement. That’s why its important for us to stay in such wonderful shape. You never know when you’ll need to run the length of the field after a long play. Oh, and always wear a belt. Lots of running can result in your pants becoming loose, and you don’t want them coming down in front of a sold out crowd."
"You do have to keep an eye on the play in case it comes your way and be prepared to drop the sticks and get out of the way so as to not suffer any injury or take a hit from a flying player into the sidelines," Hanson said.
Doose added, "The involved crew member is to quickly and carefully drop the marker and move away from the sideline, keeping our eye on the spot of the marker. With our cat-like reflexes and our quick decision-making skills, our crew has never been injured by a player from the field of play. When we see them coming, we simply drop the sticks and get out of the way for our safety and the players. Sometimes, however, we have problems with the visiting teams players and coaches staying back so we can get through and do our jobs correctly."
There are also different small roles for each member, including marking the ball, working with the officials on placement or being aware of any penalties before moving the sticks, Hanson said.
End of an era?
There has been talk about replacing chain gangs, at least in the NFL, with lasers, but Hanson said, "I think you still have to have the human aspect to the game, and the chain gang is a big part of that."
Doose agrees that: "Lasers will take the human element out of the game, and I do not think they will be on high school fields any time soon. The reason we will never be replaced, in my opinion, is that people like the drama of the measurement."
Baron said replacing humans with lasers "doesn’t concern me much at the high school level. We just got new vests last season, so I don’t think lasers are in the budget quite yet."
Doose said he has "no plans of hanging up the box any time soon. I love watching St. Peter athletes and working at football games and have many good years left. I will continue to march up and down the sidelines for many more years."
Hanson said, "I think I have a few years left, especially since being the Rookie of The Year this season, I need to keep coming back and help us keep our state ranking."
Baron said he plans to be on the chain gang "as long as my body lets me. It’d be nice to be recognized for the great crew we are and work a state playoff game before we’re all said and done. But when the day comes to hang it up, it will be nice to know we left it all on Floyd B. Johnson Field on all those Friday nights."
He added, "What I’ll miss the most is seeing the fans that come out to watch us every game."