Both teams had six hits, but Hutchinson took advantage of five walks, five hit by pitches and two errors to defeat St. Peter 8-4 on Friday in nonconference baseball at Veterans Field.
Center fielder Theo Giedd led the St. Peter attack, going 2-for-3 with a double, hit by pitch, RBI and two runs scored.
Right fielder Brogan Hanson also had two hits in going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Shortstop Jake Rimstad and catcher Jake Moelter both went 1-for-4. Rimstad drove in a run, and Moelter stole a base.
St. Peter starting pitcher Ashton Volk lasted two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits, one walk and two hit by pitches while striking out two.
Josh Robb pitched the next three innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on one hit, two walks and two hit by pitches, while striking out three.
Giedd finished up the last two innings with three earned runs on three hits, two walks, one hit by pitch and no strikeouts.
Hutchinson took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a walk, fielder's choice and a single.
Giedd singled and scored on an infield hit by Rimstad in the bottom of the first to tie it 1-1.
The Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on a single. hit by pitch and an error.
St. Peter third baseman Shea Hildebrandt walked and scored on a double by Giedd in the bottom of the second to tie it again 2-2.
Hutchinson took a 5-2 lead with three runs in the third on an error, walk and three-run homer.
The Saints cut the lead to 5-3 with a run in the fourth. Giedd reached on an error and scored on a double by Hanson.
The Tigers scored four more runs in the seventh inning on three hits, a walk and a hit by pitch to up their lead to 8-3.
St. Peter finished off the scoring with a run in the bottom of the seventh on two-out walks to Vinny Guappone and Jorden Jeremiason and two wild pitches that scored Guappone.
Hutchinson improved to 9-7, while St. Peter dropped to 6-10.