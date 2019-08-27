St. Peter opened its boys soccer season last Thursday with a convincing 4-1 home victory over Fairmont.
Sophomore Alex Bosacker's header from junior Kelson Lund got the Saints on the board first at the 21:43 mark of the first half.
At the 33:51 mark, St. Peter made it 2-0 on junior Yahye Mohammed's kick into the left corner.
Senior midfielder Daniel Nadeau controlled play throughout much of the first half, controlling the middle of the field and allowing for the Saints' speed on the sides to dominate action.
Two second-half St. Peter goals put the match away for the Saints.
Saints goalkeeper Owen Carlson recorded eight saves in the match. Only a last-minute goal by Fairmont's Joshua Bergt ruined Carlson's shutout bid.
On Saturday, St. Peter and Marshall played to a 1-1 double-overtime tie at the Southwest State University Mattke Field.
Zackeriah Kyoore scored just three minutes into the second half to pull the Saints into the 1-1 tie.
Marshall got off to a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by Maher Abdallah.
Neither team could secure a goal in the two 5-minute overtime periods.
(For complete boys soccer results, see next week's St. Peter Herald or visit updated stories on the Herald's Facebook page.)