The young and inexperienced U18 St. Peter boys soccer team didn't win a game in 11 tries this summer, but the Saints improved and prepared well for the upcoming fall high school season.
St. Peter wrapped up the summer season Thursday at Community Spirit Park on the campus of St. Peter High School with a 3-1 loss to U19 Mississippi Valley of La Crescent.
The Saints jumped to a 1-0 lead early in the first half on a breakaway goal by forward Brooks Reicks.
Senior tri-captain Cooper Dean set up the St. Peter goal.
"They had an opening between their defenders, so I sent it through, and Brooks, he's a super fast guy, the fastest on the team. He ran it in and totally put it away," Dean said.
Mississippi Valley scored three unanswered goals in the second half to win 3-1.
"We definitely started strong in the first half," Dean said. "They came out cold for sure, but they definitely picked it up in the second half. I thought we played fine especially with a young team. We lost a lot of people (11 total with nine starters). It will good to see how we grow."
"It was very hard fought in the first half, St. Peter senior tri-captain Zach Smith said, "but they started warming up and caught up to us in the second half. They were well conditioned and played strong once they started warming up after that three-hour drive,
"With a little more work, we all expect to get better. We'll have a good season coming up. We just need to work on conditioning, and we need more chemistry as a team. We're new. A lot of these people are rookies."
Senior tri-captain Alex Bosacker said, "They definitely wanted it a lot more than we did. We also played with a lot of heart. A lot of these kids stepped up their games today. But I thought we did really good for a young team. We definitely have a lot to improve on, and I think we can actually beat a lot of these teams this school year."
The Saints have only two remaining from last season are Dean and Bosacker.
After opening the season in a 4-4 tie with New Prague, the Saints lost their last 10 games. However on Tuesday, St. Peter nearly knocked off Mankato, rallying from trailing 3-0 to losing 3-2.
The summer season is over, but the Saints aren't done practicing.
"We're going to running captains' practices over the summer. We're definitely going to try to improve," Dean said. "It's definitely good that we had this season to see what we have.
"It's good to get the kids adjusted to the speed because a lot of them are coming from a younger group where it's so much slower. The varsity is a whole different speed, so it's good that they got that experience in early, so they'll be ready for it."
Bosacker said, "It's a rookie season for a lot of these kids. Many of them haven't played U18. It's a good start."