The Gustavus track team continued to impress in the early stages of the outdoor season, setting new records and personal bests amongst a DI field highlighted by Elizabeth Donnelly (Sr., Langely, Wash.) setting a new program record in the 1500m with a 4:35.63. The record was previously set in 2019 by Kourtney Kulseth (4:44.33). Additionally, Birgen Nelson (So., Edina) won the 400 hurdles with a 1:02.81.
“For sprinters, running in 40 degrees wasn’t ideal,” said Head Coach Aaron Lund. “However, we tried to control what we could control today and go out there and put down good early season marks. Kate had an impressive outdoor debut with a personal best starting out where she left off in high school last year. Seth and Wyatt went 2,3 in the 400m and put down strong opening times. Megan competed well in the 400m taking second and followed that up with a close to lifetime best in the long jump. Birgen executed her 400 hurdle race plan really well in tough conditions and I am super happy for her to get the win as well.”
On the Gustie men’s side, Carson Roehl (Fy., St. Bonifacius) (4:12.67), Blake Fuller (Fy., Anoka) (4:12.76), and Tyler Smith (Fy., Norwood Young America) (4:14.97) had the top times for the Black and Gold in the 1500m. Seth Zeitchick (Jr., St. Paul) placed second in the 400 dash (50.77)
The Gustavus women’s team excelled in the 5k, Illiana Ramon (So., Fairmont) led the way with a 18:31.31 placing sixth overall while Evelyn Villalobos (So., Crystal) came in at 18:35.58 for eighth. Megan Geraets (Fy.) kept the Gusties on track placing second in the 400 dash (59.96) and Kate Carlson (Fy.) placed fifth in the 100 dash (12.66) and sixth in the 200 dash (26.37).
On the field side, the Gusties found their stride in throwing events.
“The Gustie throwers had an outstanding opening meet against some excellent competition,” said Coach Tom Thorkelson. “They were led by a third place finish from Connor Gag in the discus with a throw of 146’ 8”, second places from Rachel Erickson in the javelin at 111’ 4” and Josh Beiswanger in the hammer throw at 166’ 10” and Annika Poe won the shot put with a huge personal best of 46’ 6.75” which puts her in the top 3 on the national list.
Rachel Erickson (Sr., Starbuck) was a top performer in the javelin throw with a 33.95m to rank second. Annika Poe (Jr., Big Lake) recorded a shot put throw of 14.19m to win the event.
Connor Gag (Sr., New Ulm) had a discus throw of 44.71 to place third overall and Joshua Beiswanger (Jr., Mankato) recorded a hammer throw of 50.87m to finish in second. Andrew Bradley (Sr., Miami, Fla.) placed fourth in shot put (13.59m).
“For a lot of our throwers, this was their first meet of the year because some events are different outdoors. So it was great to see so many of our athletes in hammer, discus and javelin do so well in their first competition.”
The Gusties will compete next at Luther on April ninth.