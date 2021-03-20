In an old-fashioned barnburner, the No. 4 seeded Cleveland boys basketball team knocked off No. 1 seeded Mayer Lutheran 56-52 in overtime in the Section 2A North Subsection semifinals Saturday night at Mayer.
The game went back and forth with many lead changes.
The Clippers won with three players in double figures, led by senior guard Elijah Sullivan with 18 points. Sullivan had four 3-point baskets, including one to cut the Crusaders' lead to 43-42 with 4:14 remaining in regulation.
But Sullivan's game-winning basket was a 2-pointer. With 40 seconds to play, he leaped to take an in-bounds pass and scored on a 2-on-1, give-and-go with senior guard Alex McCabe to make it 53-50.
Senior point guard Isaac Mueller scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer to give the Clippers a 51-50 lead in overtime and a trio of free throws in the last 20 seconds to clinch it.
Senior center Ben Holden, who finished with 12 points, also made some key buckets down the stretch. Scoring all of his points in the second half, Holden made two straight lay-ups on passes from Sullivan and McCabe to give the Clippers a 46-43 lead with 3 minutes to play in regulation.
The Crusaders (14-4) went back ahead 48-46 with a minute left in the second half. But Holden made a 10-foot jumper with 7 seconds left to send it into overtime.
Senior forward Eric Rohlfing, who had five points, also made some key baskets late in the second half. He hit a 2-pointer, assisted by Sullivan to cut the Crusaders' lead to 31-29 with 11 minutes left in regulation, and Rohlfing made a 3-pointer, on a pass from Holden, to bring the Clippers within 40-39 with 5:15 left in the second half.
McCabe contributed four points, all in the first half, one assisted by Sullivan and one on a steal and a lay-up.
The Clippers (13-2) next travel to face No. 2 seeded Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (16-3) in the subsection finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. SESM defeated No. 3 seeded Lester Prairie (16-4) 88-73 on Saturday.
The Cleveland/SESM winner faces the winner of South Subsection No. 1 seed St. Clair and No. 7 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the section finals at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Sibley East.