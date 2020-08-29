For the second straight season, St. Peter and Marshall boys soccer teams finished in a 1-1 tie in the season opener Friday at Mattke Field on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University.
Last season's game ended in two overtimes. There are no overtimes this season to limit the amount of close contact on the field to keep players safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, so the game ended in a regulation tie.
The Saints took a 1-0 lead with 14:39 left in the first half on the first varsity goal by sophomore Marty Anderson.
Marshall tied it 1-1 on an own goal with 20 seconds left in the game.
Continuing the season long Big South Conference schedule, the Saints remain on the road at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at New Ulm, followed by the St. Peter home opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 against Fairmont.