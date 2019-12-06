Wyatt Olson scored 30 points to lead the St. Peter Saints to an 83-58 home victory Thursday over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
The senior post, who's closing in on a St. Peter High School career points total, hit 14 of 22 field goals. Sophomore forward Bennett Olson added 16 points. Junior guard Ethan Grant chipped in with 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting, adding seven assists.
Other St. Peter scoring: Kaden Oeltjenbruns 7, Carson Kennedy 6, Josh Robb 4, Josh Johnson 3, and Shea Hildebrandt and Kendall Nicolai 2 each.
The Panthers were led by senior Lonnie Wilson with 17 points and eighth-grade guard Daxter Lee with 12.
The Saints dominated the inside, with the 6-foot-6 Wyatt Olson leading the way with 12 rebounds. Bennett Olson added six, while three others had five boards: Grant, Robb and Johnson.
"I thought Wyatt did a great job down low taking what the defense gave us and also is unselfish passing to the open man," coach Sean Keating said. But the coach is hoping for some better outside shooting in the future.
"We didn't shoot the ball from the arc as well as we would have liked (8 for 29 for 27.6 percent) but we got plenty of open looks I know we will knock down in the future," he added. St. Peter also struggled from the line, hitting just 7 of 16 free throws for 44 percent.
The Panthers' only lead in the contest was a brief one, 11-10 at the 12:38 mark of the first half. After that, the Saints went on a 21-8 run to take control of the game.
St. Peter went on a brief cold spell, scoring just two points in about a 5-minute span. But a Wyatt Olson three-pointer and and inside field goal for his 20th point of the first half kept the Saints in front at the break 36-24.
It was all St. Peter in the second half as the Saints built a 55-34 lead over the first five minutes. The Saints' largest lead of the game came at 73-46 as Wyatt Olson scored his 30th point with 7:37 remaining.
"I give NRHEG credit as they play hard and pushed the ball in transition which put pressure on our defense," Keating said.
As the Saints built up that second-half lead, Keating was able to get plenty of players some game time.
"It's always great to empty the bench at home," the St. Peter coach said. "We look forward to Saturday hosting Le Sueur as it is parents day."
After the 1 p.m. Saturday game vs. the LS-H Giants, the Saints hit the road and won't have another home game until January 3 against St. James Area.
Tough road games lie ahead for St. Peter. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Saints travel to Hutchinson and on Thursday, Dec. 14, it's on to Willmar. Finally, on Saturday, Dec. 16, the Saints will play Marshall at Fairmont in the Big South Conference Showcase.
NRHEG 24 - 34 -- 58
St. Peter 36 - 47 -- 83