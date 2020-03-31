St. Peter senior forward Sarah Conlon capped off her St. Peter High School girls basketball career by winning numerous honors and moving into the top 25 in many school statistical categories.
Conlon also was voted All-State honorable mention for Class AAA by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association (MGBCA) and was picked to participate in the Girls Basketball All Star Game in April, which has since been cancelled. Conlon and senior guard Amelia Carlson earned Academic All-State honors.
Conlon and St. Peter junior forward Morgan Kelly also made the Big South All-Conference Team, while St. Peter sophomore guard Josie Wiebusch earned all-conference honorable mention.
Conlon will play basketball in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) next season for the Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State University.
As a team, the Saints set two new school records this season. Kelly tied the individual free throws made percentage game record at 100% (11-11), and the team set the free throw percentage record at 100% (12-12) versus Waseca on Jan. 30. The 2019-20 Saints also made the top 25 all-time in 56 season-high categories and 48 career categories.
That includes 16 top 10 career highs by Conlon and Kelly.
Conlon made the top 25 career highs in nine categories: 267 free throws made (5th), 362 free throw attempts (9th), 73.76% free throw (2nd), 127 2-points made (3rd), 336 3-point attempts (3rd), 37.8% 3-point made (4th), 1,132 points (8th), 11 double doubles (tie 9th) and 104 games played (tie 9th).
Kelly had seven top 10 career highs: 155 blocks (2nd), 1.82 average blocks per game (2nd), 72.45% free throws (4th), 49.23% 2 point made (5th), 518 rebounds (10th), 13 plus double doubles (7th) and 100% free throws made (tied 1st).
Kelly led the Saints this season with 15.44 points, 8.19 rebounds and 2.04 blocks per game. Her total of 55 blocks this season ranks fifth all time for St. Peter. She also averaged 1.96 assists and 1.15 steals.
Conlon averaged 14.05 points, 5.09 rebounds, 0.41 blocks and a team-high 1.64 steals per game. Wiebusch averaged 7.74 points, 3.37 rebounds, 1.52 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.48 blocks.
Junior guard Emma Jones led the Saints with 2.41 assists per game, including a game high 7 which ties her for 23rd all-time for St. Peter. She also averaged 2.30 points, 2.30 rebounds, 0.93 steals and 0.04 blocks.
Eighth-grade guard Rhyan Holmgren averaged 6.30 points, 3.44 rebounds, 1.07 assists, 0.89 steals and 0.07 steals. Sophomore center Lilly Ruffin averaged 2.80 points, 4.36 rebounds, 0.44 assists, 0.36 steals and 0.6 blocks. Junior guard Maddie More averaged 2.79 points, 2.47 rebounds, 1.68 assists, 0.95 steals and 0.11 blocks.
Junior guard Abby Haggenmiller averaged 2.68 points, 1.76 rebounds, 0.92 assists, 0.88 steals and 0.16 blocks. Eighth-grade center Abby Maloney averaged 2.40 points, 1.40 rebounds, 0.47 assist, 0.2 steals and 0.13 blocks. Eighth-grade guard Maddie Kamm averaged 1.73 points, 1.33 rebounds, 0.60 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.07 blocks.
Sophomore forward Grace Remmert averaged 1.67 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.67 steals and 0.07 blocks. Junior forward Katie Petersen averaged 1.58 points, 0.93 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.17 blocks. Senior guard Amelia Carlson averaged 0.95 points, 1.26 rebounds, 1.11 assists and 0.63 steals. Sophomore guard Danielle Johnson averaged 0.67 points and 0.33 steals.
The Saints finished 21-6 overall and tied for first in the Big South Conference East Division at 9-1. Marshall defeated St. Peter in the Section 2AAA semifinals 55-35.