St. Peter topped visiting Glencoe-Silver Lake Tuesday in the girls gymnastics opener for both schools.
The Saints combined for 128.625 team points, ahead of the Panthers' 120.075. The meet was held at Lund Center on the Gustavus Adolphus College campus in St. Peter.
Senior Bella Edmonds was the top performer for the Saints, picking up 31.750 points in the four events. She was the top gymnast in the vault with a score of 8.925, the top score in any meet event.
Teammate Anna Klatt was close behind with an all-around score of 31.500.
But it was GSL junior Marissa Greeley who earned the top all-around score of 31.900. It was Greeley's number one floor exercise score of 8.750 which put her in front.
Edmonds opened with that top vault score of 8.925 in the meet's first event. Other Saints vault scores: Klatt and Hannah Brenke 8.400, Kaylee Moreau 8.375 and Lauren Feder 8.000.
On the bars, the Saints Makayla Moline earned the top score with an 8.200. Other Saints bars scores: Edmonds and Audrey Kennedy 7.500, Klatt 7.100 and Moreau 7.050.
The Saints' Hannah Brenke earned the top individual score on the balance beam at 8.450. Other Saint beam scores: Kennedy 8.200, Klatt 7.850, Edmonds 7.275 and Moline 6.400.