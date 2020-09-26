For the second time this year fishing for a week on Shield's Lake near Faribault, we had a hard time finding fish.
We fished there June 13-19 and while we caught some good sized fish, including a 25-inch northern, an 18-inch walleye and 10-inch sunfish, we didn't catch the numbers we wanted to eat.
It started out slow again Sept 19-25 as we caught only two sunfish after arriving on a windy late Saturday evening at Rice County Cabin at McCollough Park Campground.
The fishing party included my brother, Dave of Woodbury; plus sister Nancy Ross and husband Dave of Coon Rapids. Dave's son, Luke Beck, also joined us for parts of two days. My mom, Joyce Beck of Inver Grove Heights, also stayed with us at the cabin, but she didn't fish.
The winds continued to howl on Sunday with white caps and we caught only three keeper sunnies. We fished a couple of hours in the morning and a few in the evening. In between, we watched the Vikings lose to the Colts.
We found a nice spot somewhat out of the wind on a bay. However most of the sunfish were too small to keep. We had a minimum size of 7 inches to keep sunfish. "Judge" Nancy sorted through the sunfish in measuring them to make sure they met our 7-inch standard.
The fishing improved somewhat on Tuesday as we caught nine sunfish, including seven in the evening. Nancy also caught about a 20-inch northern pike on a wax worm.
The night bite proved to be the key to success and also finding a hot spot.
Fishing in about 4 feet or water next to the weeds, we found the sunfish biting on nearly every cast on one side of the grassy island on the middle of the lake. And there were some good sized ones, reaching 9 inches long.
We kept 12 sunnies on Wednesday, with 11 from about 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the sunset.
It got even better on Thursday as we caught 15 keepers, including 14 at night.
We saved our best fishing day for Friday with 25 keeper sunfish, including 20 in the evening. We also caught our first crappies during the week with three ranging from 9 to 11 inches in the morning. We usually have more success catching crappies in Shield's, but the numbers appear to be down.
But there seems to be a good number of sunfish, although most of them are small, in the range of 5 to 6 inches long.
It's still fun catching numbers of fish. It keeps the enthusiasm up as you expect to get a bite every time, so you focus more on watching your bobber go down or sideways in most cases.
We also caught and released about a half dozen sheepshead, which gave us a good fight. They ranged from a pound to about 5 pounds. We also caught and released a number of small perch and bass only a few inches long. The largemouth bass numbers were surprisingly down in what is know as a good bass lake.
Our bait ranged from mostly wax worms, to angle worms and night crawlers and small minnow, all with small, colorful jigs. The water was dark brown and green with algae, and the lake level was down.
This was the third year we have vacationed in the spring and a fall on Shield's. We had the most success fishing in mid-May and mid-September last year. But this fall was good, too, with four limits of 20 sunfish, which made a couple of good meals, plus fish to take home for the freezer.