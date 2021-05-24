NEW ORLEANS – All-Region honors for the 2021 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field season were announced on Friday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) following the conclusion of the regular season and 10 Gustavus student-athletes received recognition.
Gustie women earning All-Region include Halley Brocker (Jr., Ankeny, Iowa) in the high jump, Madi Kes (Fy., Jordan) in the triple jump, Doris-Klein Mor (Jr., St. Peter) in the pole vault, Birgen Nelson (So., Edina) in the 100- and 400-hurdles, and Annika Poe (So., Big Lake) in the shot put.
Gustie men earning the regional honor include Josh Beiswanger (So., Mankato) in the hammer throw, Xander DuMoulin (Jr., Shorewood) in the triple jump, Steven Orzolek (Jr., Darwin) in the shot put, Taylor Rooney (Sr., Andover) in the high jump and 110-hurdles, and Andrew Stumbo (Sr., Boone, Iowa) in the 10k.
Top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-three ranked relay team.
The NCAA also released its qualifying lists for the Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships, and five Gusties will compete May 27-29 at the Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Nelson will run both the 100- and 400-hurdles. She is seeded third in the 100 and fifth in the 400. Kes will compete in the triple jump and is seeded 12th, while Poe will compete in the shot put and is seeded 12th as well.
On the men’s side, Rooney will race in the 110-hurdles and owns the top seed in the country. Orzolek will compete in the shot put and is seeded 13th.