One night after picking up a trio of victories, the St. Peter wrestling team returned to action Friday with a pair of duals, a rescheduled meetup with Blue Earth that had been postponed, and a high powered matchup with Scott West. The Saints handled business against Blue Earth with a 45-22 victory before falling into a deep hole early against Scott West and taking a 39-21 loss.
The dual with the Blue Earth Buccaneers opened with a Brock Guth (106) fall at 1:53. The Bucs responded with a pair of decisions and a major decision victory to take a 10-6 lead, but that was quickly erased when Evan Walter (132) won a 14-3 major decision to tie things up.
Nakiye Mercado (138) put St. Peter in the lead with a 10-1 major decision followed by a fall by Taylen Travaille (145) at 1:58. Harold Born (152) won a 9-4 decision before Brogan Hanson (160) earned a fall at 5:14 after taking advantage of an aggressive misplay from his opponent.
Kole Guth (170) saw his opponent make an early play that he was able to quickly counter, and at 1:37 he earned a fall victory. Cole Filand (182) earned a fall at 2:24 and Leighton Robb (195) picked up a 10-2 major decision to score the final points for the Saints in the victory.
The dual with Scott West began with Brock Guth (106) earning a 9-5 decision, but the Panthers would go on to win the next five matches. Harold Born ended the streak with a fall at 2:33 and two matches later, Brogan Hanson (160) picked up his second fall victory of the night a mere 25 seconds into the match.
Cole Filand (170) and Kole Guth (182) each earned decisions for St. Peter, but those would be the final victories for the team as the Panthers won 39-21.
The Saints will continue their busy schedule as they return to action Saturday, Jan. 29 to compete in an invitational tournament hosted by Kasson-Mantorville.
St. Peter - 45.0, Blue Earth Area - 22.0
106: Brock Guth (STPE) over Timmy Nagel (BEA) (Fall 1:53)
113: Cooper Peterson (BEA) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (Dec 7-3)
120: Carson Sturtz (BEA) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Dec 5-2) 126: Caleb Langager (BEA) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (MD 13-1)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Ben Anderson (BEA) (MD 14-3)
138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Blair Lunz (BEA) (MD 10-1)
145: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over Ethan Oppedal (BEA) (Fall 1:58)
152: Harold Born (STPE) over Kade Gaydon (BEA) (Dec 9-4)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Parker Meyers (BEA) (Fall 5:14)
170: Kole Guth (STPE) over Kean Hicks (BEA) (Fall 1:37)
182: Cole Filand (STPE) over Adam Schavey (BEA) (Fall 2:24)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Cory Kitchel (BEA) (MD 10-2)
220: Kale Frank (BEA) over Kemper Eli (STPE) (Fall 2:53)
285: Nick Lawrence (BEA) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 0:31)
Scott West - 39.0, St. Peter - 21.0
106: Brock Guth (STPE) over Bennet Balk (SCWE) (Dec 9-5)
113: Caleb Tracy (SCWE) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (MD 17-4)
120: Matt Randolph (SCWE) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Fall 1:54)
126: Mason Breeggemann (SCWE) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Dec 4-1)
132: Zach Tracy (SCWE) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 9-2)
138: Landon Church (SCWE) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (MD 9-1)
145: Harold Born (STPE) over Preston Kes (SCWE) (Fall 2:33)
152: Leo Siekmann (SCWE) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Fall 1:30)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Trevon Iovino (SCWE) (Fall 0:25)
170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Ashton Holbrook (SCWE) (Dec 7-3)
182: Kole Guth (STPE) over Tristan Holbrook (SCWE) (Dec 11-5)
195: Dylan Thomas (SCWE) over Leighton Robb (STPE) (Dec 12-8)
220: Carson Schoenbauer (SCWE) over Oziel Hildago (STPE) (MD 11-0)
285: Hunter Lilleskov (SCWE) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 0:44)