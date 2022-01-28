Kole Guth.JPG

Kole Guth looks for an opening. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

One night after picking up a trio of victories, the St. Peter wrestling team returned to action Friday with a pair of duals, a rescheduled meetup with Blue Earth that had been postponed, and a high powered matchup with Scott West. The Saints handled business against Blue Earth with a 45-22 victory before falling into a deep hole early against Scott West and taking a 39-21 loss.

Charlie Born wrestles for position looking to cover his opponent. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The dual with the Blue Earth Buccaneers opened with a Brock Guth (106) fall at 1:53. The Bucs responded with a pair of decisions and a major decision victory to take a 10-6 lead, but that was quickly erased when Evan Walter (132) won a 14-3 major decision to tie things up.

Deontre Torres maintains his position atop his opponent. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Nakiye Mercado (138) put St. Peter in the lead with a 10-1 major decision followed by a fall by Taylen Travaille (145) at 1:58. Harold Born (152) won a 9-4 decision before Brogan Hanson (160) earned a fall at 5:14 after taking advantage of an aggressive misplay from his opponent.

Evan Walter wrestles his opponent into a rather uncomfortable position. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Kole Guth (170) saw his opponent make an early play that he was able to quickly counter, and at 1:37 he earned a fall victory. Cole Filand (182) earned a fall at 2:24 and Leighton Robb (195) picked up a 10-2 major decision to score the final points for the Saints in the victory.

Leighton Robb completes an early reversal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Nakiye Mercado takes a defensive stance as he looks for a way to attack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The dual with Scott West began with Brock Guth (106) earning a 9-5 decision, but the Panthers would go on to win the next five matches. Harold Born ended the streak with a fall at 2:33 and two matches later, Brogan Hanson (160) picked up his second fall victory of the night a mere 25 seconds into the match.

Taylen Travaille gets his Buccaneer opponent onto his neck and shoulders to earn the fall. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Cole Filand earns an early cover. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Cole Filand (170) and Kole Guth (182) each earned decisions for St. Peter, but those would be the final victories for the team as the Panthers won 39-21.

Harold Born battles his opponent onto their back. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Saints will continue their busy schedule as they return to action Saturday, Jan. 29 to compete in an invitational tournament hosted by Kasson-Mantorville.

Brogan Hanson drags his opponent back into the circle as he positions him for the fall. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

St. Peter - 45.0, Blue Earth Area - 22.0

106: Brock Guth (STPE) over Timmy Nagel (BEA) (Fall 1:53)

113: Cooper Peterson (BEA) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (Dec 7-3)

120: Carson Sturtz (BEA) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Dec 5-2) 126: Caleb Langager (BEA) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (MD 13-1)

132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Ben Anderson (BEA) (MD 14-3)

138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Blair Lunz (BEA) (MD 10-1)

145: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over Ethan Oppedal (BEA) (Fall 1:58)

152: Harold Born (STPE) over Kade Gaydon (BEA) (Dec 9-4)

160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Parker Meyers (BEA) (Fall 5:14)

170: Kole Guth (STPE) over Kean Hicks (BEA) (Fall 1:37)

182: Cole Filand (STPE) over Adam Schavey (BEA) (Fall 2:24)

195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Cory Kitchel (BEA) (MD 10-2)

220: Kale Frank (BEA) over Kemper Eli (STPE) (Fall 2:53)

285: Nick Lawrence (BEA) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 0:31)

Scott West - 39.0, St. Peter - 21.0

106: Brock Guth (STPE) over Bennet Balk (SCWE) (Dec 9-5)

113: Caleb Tracy (SCWE) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (MD 17-4)

120: Matt Randolph (SCWE) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Fall 1:54)

126: Mason Breeggemann (SCWE) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Dec 4-1)

132: Zach Tracy (SCWE) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 9-2)

138: Landon Church (SCWE) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (MD 9-1)

145: Harold Born (STPE) over Preston Kes (SCWE) (Fall 2:33)

152: Leo Siekmann (SCWE) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Fall 1:30)

160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Trevon Iovino (SCWE) (Fall 0:25)

170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Ashton Holbrook (SCWE) (Dec 7-3)

182: Kole Guth (STPE) over Tristan Holbrook (SCWE) (Dec 11-5)

195: Dylan Thomas (SCWE) over Leighton Robb (STPE) (Dec 12-8)

220: Carson Schoenbauer (SCWE) over Oziel Hildago (STPE) (MD 11-0)

285: Hunter Lilleskov (SCWE) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 0:44)

