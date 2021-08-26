It was a defensive struggle as the St. Peter girls soccer team dropped its season opener against Fairmont. The Saints were defeated 3-0 by the Cardinals, but despite that, St. Peter head coach Breanna Landsteiner saw several positives.
"We have spent nine days together. What we saw tonight was tremendous improvement since day one," said Landsteiner. "We passed the ball and controlled it at times. Our defensive line played well as a unit and stopped a lot of their opportunities."
Fairmont scored their first goal in the first half and added the final two goals during the second half.
"We are definitely disappointed in the loss tonight," said Landsteiner, "but the score doesn’t show how we played tonight as a team."
Fairmont led the way in shots on goal with nine compared to seven for St. Peter.
Landsteiner added, "We lost a lot of seniors last year and we have a young team with a lot of new players new to varsity. We have spent 9 days together."
"Adrianna Bixby played a great game and controlled the ball in the midfield," said Landsteiner. "Keira Friedrich had many chances and Natalie Petersen will definitely be a threat up top."
Landsteiner concluded, "We have work to do before our next game on Saturday, against New Ulm at home."
Saturday's game will kick off at 12:15 p.m., at Floyd B. Johnson Memorial Field/Track.