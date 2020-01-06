I'm back to full-time sports reporting after successfully completing a second knee replacement surgery and recovery in November and December. The first surgery and recovery period took place in the early fall.
I recovered quicker after my second total knee replacement surgery than the first one. I got stronger and more flexible in a shorter amount of time. There is no definitive reason for the difference. Maybe I got more used to the recovery process.
It's just knees are different, said Alli Streed, a physical therapy assistant with Select Therapy in Inver Grove Heights.
Streed was my principal physical therapist during both knee replacements. Doctor of Physical Therapy Andrew Eccles and Physical Therapy Student Chelsea Alger also worked with me a few days.
"You can have the same degree of arthritis and the same recovery time and surgeon, and you're going to have different results with the knee, Streed said at my final physical therapy Dec. 30.
I had my first knee replacement Aug. 2 and my second knee replacement three months later on Nov. 8.
Dr. Kyle Swanson of the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic of Mankato performed both replacements at Rivers Edge Hospital in St. Peter.
After a few days therapy at the hospital, I did the balance of six weeks of therapy at Select Therapy. I stayed with my mom, Joyce Beck, at her handicapped accessible town home during recovery. She served as my caregiver for the second time.
Like the first one, it went smoothly with no complications.
"Your x-rays look very good," Swanson said Thursday at my final followup appointment. "The parts look very solid. The bones are very grown into the porous surface of the bond. It becomes the living glue. That's what they should look like."
It's painful recovering and doing therapy, especially during the first two weeks when the 7-inch wound with 37 staples is healing. The incision temporarily feels painful to touch, including clothing and blankets. Eventually the pain subsides and strength and flexibility improve. But that wouldn't happen without consistently doing physical therapy.
Streed said her biggest tip for patients is to be diligent exercising every day.
"Being consistent as you have has allowed you to be so far ahead," Streed told me. "A lot of people will do it for about two weeks and then they one up right away. We don't torture you because we want to. We torture you because it's good for you. It will pay off in the long run to get to where you want to be."
I started out exercising and walking twice a day consistently for about a month. Sometimes I cut back to once a day when I felt aches near the end of the day.
"It's kind of finding that balance," Streed said. "You're going to have your good days and your bad days. When you have your good days, you take advantage and you make sure you're doing your twice-a-days. On your bad days, you got to work on your recovery and keeping the joints happy and healthy."
I was limited in movement during the first couple of weeks, needing a walker and later a cane to walk around.
But I made dramatic improvement as the difficulty of exercises increased. I progressed from doing exercises while lying down and sitting to standing and walking and using exercises machines.
"You went from not doing anything to doing everything and trusting yourself to be on your feet without our walker or your cane," Streed said. "Your knee was very swollen. You didn't want to move it. You couldn't stand keeping your knee in one spot for more than about 30 seconds unless it was helped.
"Now you're doing high-progressive exercises and squats and machines that have strengthening rather than just getting that knee tolerating being in a spot. You're a lot more confident. You've got full range of motion, and your strength is definitely getting there. It's just that endurance piece."
Full range of motion after a knee replacement is 120 degrees of bending, and I've reached almost 130 degrees. I've been there consecutively. It's not just one and done.
Then there's also straightening the knee to 0 degrees flat or past, which I've achieved.
"Motion is excellent," Dr. Swanson said. "You graduated from therapy. You've done a good job."
I'm still not fully recovered.
Doctors and therapists said it will take six months to a year to feel "normal." At times, especially when bending, the knees feel stiff and numb and swell up with overuse. For me, that's walking, standing or sitting without my legs up for more than 30 minutes.
And, after all, I now have two artificial knee joints, and my body needs time to get used to them.
"You're at two months, so you're way ahead of schedule," Streed said. "You're not 100 percent, but you shouldn't be at 2 months. So it will be a lot of that endurance piece of being about to do that 30 minutes of standing and tolerance of activities without pain. But that will also be testing it and making sure you try that, not sitting down as soon as it get tired but making sure that you're pushing it. And give it the rest it needs whether that's ice or stretching.
"Just keeping your endurance level up is how you'll get 100 percent. Your range of motion is 100 percent. You strength is about 75 percent."
Dr. Swanson said endurance, strength and lack of stiffness will come with time. "As you get in better shape and endurance, that will continue to improve. You still have a lot of healing to do in both your knees. It takes upwards of a year for full healing."
How long do I need to keep doing exercises?
"Realistically keeping up with your exercise program another two months," Streed said. "Then you should be good again to resume your normal activities and tennis."
I had been playing tennis once or twice a week for the last 10 years, but I could no longer take the knee pain and stopped playing last year.
Streed recommended continuing doing heal slide exercises when waking up and bending the knee when sitting in a chair, just to keep stiffness down.
"That's something you might want to keep around forever," Streed said.
In the past I needed to do exercises to strengthen the muscles around the knees to support them.
"It will help now having both knees done, doing better and they're moving better," Streed said. "I think that will be a much more achievable goal than when you had bad knees and not wanting to do strengthening exercises because you couldn't tolerate it."
Before getting the left knee replaced, I couldn't get up from a chair without using my hands. Now I can do it 30 times.
Squatting exercises still are challenging and cause a little pain.
"You have to remember that it's seven times your body weight on a bone the size of a silver dollar," Swanson said. "That's a lot of stress. That takes a lot of time to get stronger."
I received professional care from the nurses and doctors at Rivers Edge and the therapists at Select Therapy.
Streed especially provided personalized treatment focusing on my painful areas with massaging and areas that needed improvement with exercising. She also motivated me to work harder.
How do you determine how far to push the pain level?
"In scale of 0 to 10, you want it about a 4 to 5 where it's painful and irritating but technically you could go further," Streed said.
"There's going to be more pain in the first few weeks because you're coming off those higher drugs. Your body, muscles and that are waking back up. They're working again, so those beginning stages are going to be a lot more of that pain. If you use that leg more, that pain will go away because it's tolerating that activity again."
I've never been in perfect shape, even when my knees were good. I'm focused on progress, not perfection.
The knee replacement surgery has virtually eliminated the pain. And the exercises will make me stronger and give me the endurance to again play two, if not three, sets of tennis in a day. That may just be in doubles, but singles is a possibility.
Swanson recommends joining a fitness club to get in "fighting shape." That also will give more more variety of exercise equipment to get in better shape.
"Get out to a gym and do those cardio exercises," Swanson said. "That's what helps loosen your knees and strengths your muscles. Take all the energy you put forth and the things you learned and go to a gym. Go down there for 45 minutes to an hour. That's how you start your day. That would be a game changer for you. That's what I want people to do at this point. You have enough formal therapy. Now you can continue to do those things independently. Walk around a track, get on an exercise bike, walk in the pool, get on a stair stepper, get on an elliptical. All of those things. "
I stopped by Live Well Fitness Center at River's Edge Hospital and plan to meet with exercises physiologist Nicole Boelter this week to develop a fitness regimen.
Then when I feel ready, hopefully in March, I can hit the court again for the first time in a year.
There's not a specific time when I can play tennis again, Swanson said. "It will come at your own pace. You just want to push yourself more each day."