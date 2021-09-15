The St. Peter, Tri-City United, Le Sueur-Henderson and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland cross country teams traveled to Baylor Park to compete in the Lions Cross Country meet.
St. Peter
The Saints boys team finished 15th overall with 380 points.
Boys varsity freshman Callum Harmes finished 56th in the race with a time of 19:51.11 to lead the Saints. Senior Corbin Herron (19:57.85) finished 61st, while freshman Luke Banks (21:42.28) finished 90th.
Freshman John Kennedy (22:13.17) finished 94th, senior Willem Nelsen (22:26.15) placed 99th, senior David Zhang (23:21.26) finished 108th and sophomore Haydin Heilman (25:23.91) finished 116th.
The girls team only ran a single varsity runner with junior Hadley Stuehrenberg recording a time of 21:32.58 to finish 16th.
"All varsity and JV runners improved times from last week," said Saints girls cross country head coach Jeff Portugue. "Lexi Wentworth had the biggest improvement and ran a career best time. Hadley Stuhreberg, in the varsity race was a medalist and looks to be our top runner. Robin Hibscher ran a great race and took 4th in the race running a season best time. Look for her to begin running a few varsity races in the next few weeks. Hailey Looft is just starting to get healthy and should also continue to cut time."
Tri-City United
The Titans boys team finished eighth with a score of 238.
Senior Austin Rutt led the Titans with a time of 19:07.72 to finish 34th. Sophomore Alex Block finished directly behind him with a time of (19:11.60) to finish 35th.
Junior Michael Pichotta (19:44.98) finished 51st, senior Chase Goecke (19:47.14) placed 54th, sophomore Caleb Robrahn (20:13.46) finished 70th, junior Cole Walters (21:12.35) finished 85th and senior Owen Block (23:24.40) rounded out the team and finished 109th.
The TCU girls team finished 12th as a team with a score of 256.
Freshman Yasmin Ruiz led the Titans with a time of 21:57.25 to finish 19th while freshman Megan Marek (25:00.57) finished 58th.
Senior Trinity Turek (25:13.46) placed 61st, junior Makayla Erickson (25:30.80) 67th, sophomore Olivia Burns (26:42.50) finished 84th, junior Rhia Krautkremer (27:18.68) placed 88th and sophomore Gabriella Dahlke (29:03.82) rounded out the competition finishing 101st.
Le Sueur-Henderson
The Giants boys team finished 14th with a score of 374.
The boys team ran junior Riley Thelemann who led the Giants with a time of 20:00.29 to finish 64th. Senior Dylan Novak posted a time of 20:08.48 to finish 67th.
Freshman Josiah Juarez (20:31.71) finished 77th, eighth grader Owen Greisen (21:29.45) placed 88th, sophomore Grant Adams (22:21.56) finished 97th, seventh grader Nathan Tews (22:22.59) placed 98th and junior Jacob Eibs (23:00.66) rounded out the competition finishing 104th.
The Giants girls team finished 13th with a score of 284 points.
Senior Hailey Juarez recorded a time of 21:15.68 to finish 11th while sophomore Brandy Wolf (24:23.35) finished 52nd.
Junior Kenzie Kabes(24:40.38) finished 56th, junior Melanie Smykalski (28:16.19) placed 96th and junior McKinlee Cherp (40:17.63) rounded out the team finishing 107th.
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland
The ML/C boys team finished sixth in the event with a score of 222 points.
Sophomore Nathan Strobel led the team with a time of 19:15.12 to finish 38th while sophomore Jorden Rossow (19:15.53) finished 39th and junior James Younge (19:20.16) finished 40th.
Junior Carter Zimmerman (19:35.53) placed 45th, freshman Sam Vetter (20:02.72) finished 66th, sophomore Andrew Buboltz (20:44.81) placed 80th and ninth grader TJ Waldron (21:05.82) rounded out the team finishing 83rd.
The girls team did not run a full squad but were led by junior Grace Monson who ran a time of 24:10.91 to place 48th.
Sophomore Jewel Factor (27:37.78) finished 91st and sophomore Cora Koester (27:37.82) placed 92nd.
The Saints, Crusaders and Titans will all return to action Friday, Sept. 17 as ML/C will host a meet at 4:00 p.m.
The Giants are off until Thursday, Sept. 23 when travel to Glencoe-Silver Lake High School to compete.