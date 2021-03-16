The Gustavus gymnastics team hosted Hamline for their senior night on Friday evening for the last outing in Sponberg Gymnastic Studio for the 2021 season.
The four seniors honored were Alyssa Teper (Sr., Medina, Ohio), Annie Gladitsch, (Sr., North Branch), Sam Tonjes (Sr., Eden Prairie) and Kaytlyn Brenneman (Sr., Post Falls, ID). “Our seniors were the showcase of tonight’s meet,” said Head Coach Aryn DeGrood. “They went four for four in their events and Sam was able to show one last dance through. It was wonderful to get to send them out from competing in the gymnastics studio with a bang.”
The Gusties took a 179.050 to 177.325 loss. “Overall, it was a better meet. The score really doesn’t show the improvements we made. We still had weird things happen, had some falls and missed connections but the team fought hard for everything. The energy from start to finish was electric and carried us.”
The Gusties led off on vault and Abby Willis (Fy., San Bernardino, Calif.) recorded a 9.400 to finish in third place. The team would compete on bars for the second rotation when first-year standout Kendra Smaby (Fy., Palo Alto, Calif) scored a 9.075 to place first in the event. All-American returner Annie Corbett (So., Brookfield, Wis.) would finish second on beam in the third rotation and Willis would give the Gusties a strong finish on floor with a 9.300 for a second place finish.
“Abby had another great meet. Kendra was wonderful on bars, nailing her routine for the first time in college and tying for first on the event. It was great to have Annie back in the all-around.”
As a team, Gustavus finished 46.150 on vault, 43.200 on bars, 42.325 on beam, 45.650 on floor.
The Gusties compete next at 5 p.m. March 18 at UW-Eau Claire.