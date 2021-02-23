The New Ulm Eagles rolled over the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team for the second straight game 7-1 on Tuesday night at New Ulm Civic Center. The Eagles had just beaten the Bulldogs 6-1 on Friday at Le Sueur Community Center.
The Bulldogs actually took a 1-0 lead at 7:25 of the first period on an unassisted goal by center Brady Sowder, who leads the team with 11 goals and 20 points this season.
But the Eagles answered at 8:15 with a goal by Braten Hoffmann, and the first period ended 1-1.
New Ulm scored a pair of goals in the second period and four in the third to run away with a the 6-1 win.
The Eagles out shot the Bulldogs 36-12, with Minnesota River goalie Logan Moe making 29 saves, while New Ulm goalie Joey Gag had 11 stops for the win.
New Ulm remained unbeaten in the conference at 9-0 and 9-2 overall, while the Bulldogs dropped to 8-4, 7-4 and fourth in the conference.
The Bulldogs host second-place Windom (8-4, 8-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Le Sueur.