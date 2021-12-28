Playing in their final game of the 2021 calendar year, the Minnesota River Bulldogs made the trip to Mankato to take on the Mankato East Cougars. Despite outshooting the Cougars in the first period, the Bulldogs weren't able to light up the lamp and ultimately fell to Mankato East 3-0.
Minnesota River was able to control much of the action in the opening period as the Bulldogs outshot the Cougars 9-5 but at 6:38, Mankato East was able to sneak a shot into the net.
The Cougars used the momentum for the go-ahead goal to propel themselves into an offensive frenzy that led to Mankato East outshooting Minnesota River 28-4 in the second and third periods. The Cougars would add two more goals that would give them the 3-0 win, dropping the Bulldogs to a 3-5 record on the season.
Minnesota River returns to the ice Tuesday, Jan. 4 when the team travels to La Crescent to take on the La Crescent-Hokah Lacres with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.