The St. Peter boys traveled to the scenic Redwood Falls Golf Club and came home with a season low score of 304 and a win in the triangular with the host Redwood Falls Area and New ulm.
Team scores showed: St. Peter 304, Redwood Falls Area 329, New Ulm 353
St. Peter's Kendall Nicolai fired his 2nd straight under par round shooting a 34-34 (68) and winning medalist honors. He led the team with 5 birdies and 15 GIR. "Hitting 83% of greens in regulation is amazing and exciting to see Kendall achieve," St. Peter coach Neil Doose said. "He also carded 10 pars, 32 putts and landed in 8 fairways. Kendall is playing really good golf at this time and has a lot of confidence right now. I'm excited to see him perform as the season winds down and we near the tournaments."
Marshall Nicolai also shot a season low round with a 39-38 (77) and was 3rd place overall. He tallied 2 birdies, 8 pars, 5 fairways, 5 GIR and led the team with only 27 putts. "It was great seeing Marshall shoot his best career score in a high school meet, and that is hopefully a sign of things to come," Doose said.
Kaiden Brovold finished in 4th place overall with a 39-39 (78). Brovold also had 2 birdies today to go along with a team leading 10 pars. He also had 31 putts, hit a respectful 8 fairways and 6 GIR.
Freshman Korey Lager in his first varsity golf meet was the 4th team scorer and he finished in 5th place overall. "Korey's 41-40 (81) was awesome to see," Doose said. "Korey led the team hitting 13 fairways today and he played a very intelligent round of golf. His decision making off the tee boxes is wonderful to watch. He has worked very hard to improve, and I am so happy for him and am looking forward to even better days for him. Korey had 7 pars and 11 bogeys to go along with 32 putts and 5 GIR."
Logan Moe followed with a 6th place overall finish at 42-41 (83). He carded 8 pars, 3 fairways, 4 GIR, and only 29 putts.
Anthony Nicolai finished 7th overall with a 41-43 (84). He tallied 7 pars, 3 fairways, 3 GIR, and had 31 putts.
St. Peter JV team shot a 373 winning the JV match by 52 strokes. Ryan Braun shot 86, Zach Salzwedel 87, Will Borgmeier 93, and Cooper DeBlieck 107.
"Shooting a season low 304 on a course that most of the team has never played before is impressive," Doose said. "That shows that these kids are learning course management strategies and learning how to play smarter golf. We will need to continue to do this as we near the postseason events in a couple of weeks, and I am excited for this team to compete each and every time out. We have a lot of team depth with 12 players scoring averages being under 50 this year."
St. Peter's next meet is Monday in Waseca at the Panther Invite and Tuesday we have a Big South Conference meet at Shoreland CC in St. Peter.