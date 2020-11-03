Senior striker Emma Jones has joined an elite group of St. Peter girls soccer players selected to the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association girls Class A second team.
Three others in the 14-year history of St. Peter High School girls soccer history made second team all state: Marta Springer in 2014, Annika Johnson in 2015 and Kiki Krueger in 2018.
"To reach this level it means a lot," Jones said. "It is an incredible honor to be recognized for this award, and I’m so thankful for everyone who got me here."
She credits her teammates, coaches and family for helping her reach a high level.
Jones said she has "incredible teammates who I’ve been playing with for so long. We’ve had a tremendous bond throughout all our years playing together and helped each other improve. My coaches from both the school and club teams taught me all I know about soccer. My family (extended family also) were always there to encourage and cheer me on."
Jones stepped up her play greatly this season with 18 goals and 10 assists in 14 games. Last season she had seven goals and one assist.
"I knew I had to step up because we lost a lot of good players last year," Jones said. "I was determined to fill their spots and get better. I worked harder on having good placement of the ball going in the net rather than just kicking it as hard as I could hoping it would go in (like previous years). I gained more confidence in myself which helped."
Jones said her strengths in soccer are speed, field awareness, endurance, attacking, aggressiveness and being a team player.
She also enjoys the sport.
"What I like about soccer is all the friendships/bonds I have made, the thrill and nonstop intensity of each game, and being on a team," Jones said.
Jones said she hopes to continue playing soccer in college. "I would like to study business and real estate at a four year college," she said.
All-state players receive an award. All State players are recognized through this YouTube Link. In the past, All State players were recognized at the state banquet. Due to COVID this year, there is no banquet and there is no All State player game.
Jones still has fond memories of this season.
"My teammates and coaches have made this soccer season unforgettable despite COVID," Jones said. "We played every game like it could have been our last. I am so sad I won't be playing with them again. I have made some of my favorite memories playing soccer and want to encourage all girls to play the sport I love so much."