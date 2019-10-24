St. Peter freshman Hadley Stuehrenberg was mong the top leaders halfway through the Section 2AA meet cross country meet Thursday at the Gail Woods Farm in Minnetrista — until she suffered an injury.
Noticeably limping in the second half of the race, she dropped back but still managed to finish the 5K race and she ended up in the emergency room.
In field of 117 runners, Stuehrenberg, a state qualifier last season in Section 2A, led St. Peter with a 68th-place finish of 22 minutes, 8.8 seconds.
She was closely followed by classmate Hadley Looft 5 seconds behind in 71st place (22:13).
The rest of the Saints finished back in the back. Junior Breeley Ruble finished 98th in 23:24.3; eighth-grader Mackenzie Steinborn placed 108th in 25:16.0; junior Emma Johnson took 110th in 25:47.2; senior Grace Polzin finished 111th in 25:58.1; and sophomore Kiyonia Alexander placed 116th in 27:07.6.
On the hilly and winding course, Hutchinson eighth-grader Isabelle Schmitz ran away with first place in 18:54.8. Marshall sophomore Bellamy Sukalski took runner-up in 19:26.0.
First-place Marshall and second-place Chanhassen qualified for state. St. Peter finished 16th of 17 teams.
The girls' scores showed: 1. Marshall 48; 2. Chanhassen 103; 3. Waconia 126; 4. Buffalo 141; 5. Shakopee 142; 6. Jordan 143; 7. Mankato West 193; 8. Mound-Westonka 242; 9. New Prague 246; 10. Mankato East 253; 11. Delano 278; 12. Orono 290; 13. Hutchinson 299; 14. Chaska 351; 15 Dassel-Cokato 404; 16. St Peter 455; 17. Worthington 467.
This is the first year the Saints have moved up a class from Section 2A to 2AA.
Boys
Freshman Gavin Selly led St. Peter boys, finishing 75th out of 117 runners in 18:38.9.
Also for St. Peter, sophomore Willem Nelsen placed 107th in 9:35.3; sophomore Connor Snow took 110th in 20:04.2; freshman Jaydon Thompson took 110th in 22:29.9; seventh-grader Callum Harmes finished 116th in 23:03.4; and seventh-grader Johnny Kennedy placed 117th in 23:10.8.
Chanhassen senior Nicholas Scheller easily outdistanced the field in 15:39.1. Senior teammate Zachary Long finished second in 16:02.1.
Boys' team champion Buffalo and runner-up Mankato East made state. With a complete team for only the second time this season, St. Peter finished last of 17 teams.
Here are the boys' team standings: 1. Buffalo 62; 2. Mankato East 82; 3. Chanhassen 98; 4. Worthington 100; 5. New Prague 171; 6. Marshall 183; 7. Delano 197; 8. Chaska 250; 9. Mound-Westonka 269; 10. Shakopee 279; 11. Waconia 284; 12. Mankato West 313; 13. Hutchinson 324; 14. Jordan 352; 15. Orono 358; 16. Dassel-Cokato 390; 17. St Peter 523.