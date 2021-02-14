Putting together two strong halves, Cleveland girls basketball team rolled over Alden-Conger./Glenville Emmons 60-26 on Thursday at Alden.
"Girls played a pretty good game from beginning to end against Alden," Cleveland head coach Joe Remiger said. "We have been struggling to come out in the second half and put teams away, did a better job of that Thursday night."
Defense was a key to victory as Cleveland senior Halle McCabe held Alden's Abbie Theusen to 12 points.
"Halle did a good job containing their No. 10," Remiger said. "We had some good team defense to help with that."
Kacey Karels led the offense with 19 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets. She also had four rebounds, one assist. twosteals and one block.
Emily Kern finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, plus one steal and two blocks.
Macey Ziebarth collected eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Sarena Remiger had eight points, 10 rebounds, five assists adn three steals.
Laci Hollerich picked up eight rebounds, one steal and two blocks.
Greta Hahn had six points, two rebounds and one steal.
Halle McCabe collected four points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Mariah McCabe scored two points and grabbed two rebounds.
Micah Peterson dished off an assists.
"We are doing better as a team offensively moving the ball around better . . . more balanced scoring," coach Remiger said.
"That was our first road win. As a team, our girls have been working hard on crashing the boards."
The Clippers out rebounded the Knights 52-43.
Cleveland (4-2 overall, 3-3 Valley Conference) hosts Madelia at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.