blackbear_nps.jpg

If you live in Minnesota, you live in bear country. The black bear is an iconic species usually associated with Minnesota’s north woods, and, while they are common throughout the forested northern and central portions of the state, they can live throughout the state, sometimes wandering into cities and towns. Black bears are naturally cautious animals that avoid human contact for their safety, but conflicts between people and bears can arise. (DNR photo)

Is your yard or campsite attractive to bears? Bears rely on small, scattered patches of natural foods: specific types of young green vegetation in spring; certain species of ants and ant pupae in June; berries in summer; and nuts in fall. If bears can get concentrated, high-calorie, easily accessible foods around people’s homes and campsites, they are easily enticed away from their natural food sources.

This year’s late frost, combined with drought conditions, will reduce or delay the availability of berries and nuts, so it is especially important to secure anything that a bear would consider food. Don’t condition bears to associate your home or campsite with an easy meal by leaving out unsecured garbage, birdseed or pet food. Learn more about how to reduce property damage, and the chance of human-bear conflicts, on the DNR website.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

