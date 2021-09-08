The St. Peter swim and dive team hosted the New Prague Trojans Tuesday night, the Saints second swim meet of the season, and battled the Trojans all night. Ultimately, New Prague held on for the 97-89 victory, dropping St. Peter to 1-1 on the season.
The first event of the night, the 200 yard medley relay, saw the team of Jaiden Landsom, Maya Pettis, Ellie Johnson and Olivia Denzer take second place with a time of 2:08.18.
The team of Salen Smit, Addison Landsom, Anna Boomgaarden and Trista Landsom also earned points for the Saints with a time of 2:13.88.
Hannah Denzer claimed the first-place finish for St. Peter in the 200y freestyle event with a time of 2:04.50 almost a full 16 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Morgan Petersen (2:22.81) finished third for the Saints while Isabell Johnson (2:27.41)finished sixth.
In the 200 yard individual medley, Ellie Johnson (2:35.15) finished third, Anna Boomgaarden (2:39.48) took fourth and Maya Pettis (2:40.56) finished fifth to all earn points for St. Peter.
The Saints finished second through fourth in the 50y freestyle race with Olivia Denzer finishing with a time of 28.21, Eve Zimmerman recording a time of 28.22 and Trista Landsom posting a time of 28.50.
In the 1m dive event, Laura Klatt (158.60) finished fourth while Brianna Baker (153.10) took fifth and Anna Klatt (117.60) finished sixth.
The Saints made back some ground in the 100y butterfly with Jaiden Landsom (1:10.46), Anna Boomgaarden (1:10.94) and Salena Smit (1:12.60) finishing second through fourth.
Olivia Denzer finished third in the 100y freestyle with a time of 1:01.65 while Eve Zimmerman (1:03.41) took fourth and Addison Landsom (1:05.73) finished sixth.
Hanna Denzer took the top spot in the 500y freestyle with a time of 5:33.38 while Ellie Johnson (6:14.97) finished third and Morgan Petersen (6:51.26) took fourth.
St. Peter outscored New Prague 10-4 in the 200y freestyle relay race with the team of Jaiden Landsom, Eve Zimmerman, Morgan Petersen and Hannah Denzer finishing first with a time of 1:52.33. The team of Maya Pettis, Sarah Coe, Addison Landsom and Isabel Avant finished third with a time of 1:58.75.
The Trojans added to their lead in the 100y backstroke with first second and fifth place finishes. Jaiden Landsom finished third for the Saints with a time of 1:11.37 while Salena Smit (1:11.55) finished fourth and Trista Landsom (1:12.42) finished sixth.
In the 100y breaststroke, Maya Pettis (1:22.41) finished third, Lauren Oldand (1:27.97) finished fifth and Addison Landsom (1:28.44 finished sixth.)
In the final event of the night, the 400y freestyle relay, the St. Peter team of Olivia Denzer, Eve Zimmerman, Ellie Johnson and Hannah Denzer finished first with a time of 4:17.36. The team of Anna Boomgaarden, Morgan Petersen, Trista Landsom and Salena Smit took second place in the race with a time of 4:24.93.
The Saints return to the pool Saturday, Sep. 11, with a trip to Prior Lake for an invitational at Hidden Oaks Middle School. Events are scheduled to begin at noon.