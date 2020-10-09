St. Peter senior midfielder Logan Moe scored the lone goal for the Saints on a penalty kick as Marshall defeated St. Peter 3-1 in the regular season finale Friday night at St. Peter Middle School.
All the scoring happened in the first half as the Tigers took a 3-0 lead. Moe's penalty kick made it 3-1 at halftime.
Marshall and St. Peter tied 1-1 in the season opener.
With the loss, the Saints fall to 5-3-2 heading in the 18-team Section 2A playoffs Monday. Marshall improved to 4-2-3.
Worthington won the Big South Conference with an undefeated record of 9-0-1. St. Peter placed second at 5-3-2, followed by Waseca 3-2-2, Marshall 4-2-3, New Ulm 3-5-2, Fairmont 0-5-2 and Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/ Madelia 1-8.
Worthington also looks to be the favorite in the section playoffs. The Trojans are ranked first in the QRF standings on minnesota-scores.net
Next in line are 2. Mankato West 4-4-2, 3. Bloomington Kennedy 5-5-1, 4. St. Peter 5-2-3, 5. Marshall 3-2-3, United Christian Academy 4-3-2, 7. Faribault 3-7-0, 8. Mankato East 3-6-2, 9. Waseca 3-2-2, 10. New Ulm 3-4-2, 11. Makato Loyola 2-8, 12. Jordan 2-9, 13. Albert Lea 0-9-0, 14. Tri-City United 2-7, 15. Southwest MN Christian 1-3 and 16. Fairmont 0-5-2.
Ranked No. 4 in the section, the Saints will likely have a first-round home game. The second round quarterfinals are Wednesday at the high seeds, the semifinals are Oct. 20 at the high seed and the finals are Oct. 22 at a site to be determined.