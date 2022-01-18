Brendan O'Keefe.JPG

Brendan O'Keefe sends a wrist shot towards the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday night, the Minnesota River Bulldogs played host to the Big South Conference leading New Ulm Eagles, seeking to earn their first win of the 2022 calendar year. Minnesota River struck first just minutes into the opening period, but the Eagles responded with six unanswered goals, handing the Bulldogs a 6-1 loss.

Travis Kotek.JPG

Travis Kotek reaches out to wrangle a loose puck. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the loss, Minnesota River is now 3-11-1 (1-7-1 BSC) on the season with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

Dylan Hunt.JPG

Dylan Hunt corrals a puck before sending a shot at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The opening goal came 4:26 into the first period when Brendan O'Keefe launched the puck into a crowd in front of the Eagles goalie. After bouncing off a couple defenders, the puck found its way into the net, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. 

Alex Schaffer.JPG

Alex Schaffer skates out ahead of the New Ulm defenders to challenge to goaltender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

New Ulm peppered the Minnesota River goaltender Sam Gibson with shots in the first period, outshooting the Bulldogs 10-5, but Gibson stood tall and kept them off the scoreboard.

Brooks Reicks.JPG

Brooks Reicks takes the puck across the blue line on the attack for the Bulldogs. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The second period began with the Eagles putting a ferocious amount of pressure on Minnesota River and they broke through with the equalizing goal 4:46 into the second. Two minutes later, just nine seconds into a power play, New Ulm set up an opposite side one-timer that found the back of the net to give the Eagles the lead.

Judson Narum.JPG

Judson Narum brings the puck up the boards before passing it towards the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The remainder of the second was scoreless, but early in the third, New Ulm pulled away with another one-time goal during a power play and they then ran away with the game, scoring three more in the third.

Sam Gibson.JPG

Sam Gibson gets low to send away a shot with his right leg pads. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

As a team, the Eagles outshot the Bulldogs 43-16 with Minnesota River goaltender Gibson making 37 saves.

The Bulldogs get a couple of days off before returning to the ice Friday, Jan. 21 when they begin a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Redwood Valley Cardinals, a team they defeated 8-1 earlier this season.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments