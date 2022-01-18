...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
1 of 7
Travis Kotek reaches out to wrangle a loose puck. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Tuesday night, the Minnesota River Bulldogs played host to the Big South Conference leading New Ulm Eagles, seeking to earn their first win of the 2022 calendar year. Minnesota River struck first just minutes into the opening period, but the Eagles responded with six unanswered goals, handing the Bulldogs a 6-1 loss.
With the loss, Minnesota River is now 3-11-1 (1-7-1 BSC) on the season with 10 games remaining in the regular season.
The opening goal came 4:26 into the first period when Brendan O'Keefe launched the puck into a crowd in front of the Eagles goalie. After bouncing off a couple defenders, the puck found its way into the net, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
New Ulm peppered the Minnesota River goaltender Sam Gibson with shots in the first period, outshooting the Bulldogs 10-5, but Gibson stood tall and kept them off the scoreboard.
The second period began with the Eagles putting a ferocious amount of pressure on Minnesota River and they broke through with the equalizing goal 4:46 into the second. Two minutes later, just nine seconds into a power play, New Ulm set up an opposite side one-timer that found the back of the net to give the Eagles the lead.
The remainder of the second was scoreless, but early in the third, New Ulm pulled away with another one-time goal during a power play and they then ran away with the game, scoring three more in the third.
As a team, the Eagles outshot the Bulldogs 43-16 with Minnesota River goaltender Gibson making 37 saves.
The Bulldogs get a couple of days off before returning to the ice Friday, Jan. 21 when they begin a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Redwood Valley Cardinals, a team they defeated 8-1 earlier this season.