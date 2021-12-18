Friday night, the St. Peter girls basketball team hosted the Waseca Bluejays, just a night removed from a defensive struggle in a win over Glencoe-Silver Lake. Despite a slow start, the Saints completely dominated the second half as they cruised to a 75-45 win, improving the team record to 7-0 on the season.
"We started off a little sluggish but our defense kept us in the game early, [but] towards the end of the first half our offensive intensity and ball movement started to get better," said St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth. "In the second half we really shot well and were able to increase our lead."
After one half of action, the Saints held a marginal 29-24 lead, but the offense exploded for 46 points in the second half.
I really like our defensive effort right now," added Southworth. "Josie Wiebusch did an excellent job tonight deflecting a lot of passes and making it hard on Waseca to pass the ball into the high post. This led to many fast break points for our team."
Rhyan Holmgren, who has made a habit of leading the way in scoring, finished with a game-high 29 points while adding five assists and four rebounds.
Annika Southworth finished the game with 16 points and Abby Maloney and Wiebusch each scored seven.
2nd half, Maddie Kamm rebounded well and was able to start the fast break which also led to some easy buckets.
St. Peter shot 46% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc and forced 18 turnovers, scoring 20 points off them.
The Saints return to the hardwood Tuesday, Dec. 21 when they make they travel to St. James.