In her first trip to the state Class AA girls golf tournament, St. Peter sophomore Adrianna Bixby didn't seem to be fazed by the competition.
While she admits to starting out a little nervous facing some of the best girls golfers in the state, Bixby relaxed the rest of the way and finished in a two-way tie for 14th out of 87 golfers with 86-85 (171) Wednesday at the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan.
"I was nervous at the beginning of the first day," Bixby said. "Then I felt a little more calm."
"There are a lot of good golfers here, and I think a lot of people did well," Bixby said. "It was fun to play with the girls I played with. They were really nice."
Bixby moved up from a tie for 16th after the first round Tuesday.
"I thought I did pretty well especially for the first time playing this course," Bixby said. "So I'm happy with how it went. It's exciting and pretty cool to be here."
Unlike her first round where she had a quintuple bogey 9 on one hole, Bixby played more steady all the way in the second round with double bogey being her worst score.
Bixby said she was surprised she shot a 9, "but I was able to stay focused and get through it."
That philosophy worked as she learned to forget about her bad holes and just move on to the next hole.
"I learned to stay in the right mindset," Bixby said. "And you can do better on one hole when you're not focusing on the rest. And to play smart, too, and not take too many risks on this course. There's lots of trouble to get into."
In the second round, Bixby said, "I started off doing really well, and the back nine I did pretty well, too. But I think I stayed steady."
She had six pars in the second round.
Her goal next year is to "make it to state again and break 80 at least once."
Her best score is an 81.
St. Peter head coach Pat Klubben the entire way with Bixby, and assistant coach Nancy Hanson also walked along most of the way giving her advice.
"Coach Klubben and coach Hanson really helped a lot with helping you remember basic things like keeping my mind on every shot and throughout the season teaching a lot of good skills like chipping and what to think about before taking shots. It was very helpful. And they helped me keep the right mindset, too."
Bixby also liked the successful season of the St. Peter team as a whole.
"It was a good season, and think our team did well." Bixby said. "I'm happy with how the season went."
The Saints lose three players to graduation (Mia Hansen, Emily Salfer and Anna LoFaro).
But Bixby said, "We've got some good young girls. We've got a shot at state."