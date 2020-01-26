Madelia rallied late in the first half to cut a 15-point Cleveland lead to 8 points and then carried the momentum into the second half to edge the visiting Clippers 60-58 on Friday.
Isaac Mueller fouling out on a charge call with 4:21 remaining was the turning point. Had the call gone the other way — and it could have — the Clippers would have been on the foul stripe up 58-48.
Head coach Dan Fredrickson didn’t like the call but stopped short of saying it was the wrong one.
“I felt he made a nice move and got to the basket and made the shot. I felt that the defender came in late, but they (the referees) have better angles at it than I’ve got.”
Not helping their cause, Clippers struggled in the last few minutes with untimely shots, fouls and turnovers, and while they managed to limit sophomore star Ja’Sean Glover to four points in the first half, he ended the night with 19.
“I thought Isaac outplayed him tonight considering the number of minutes he was out on the floor,” Fredrickson said. “Not only did Ja’Sean not get a shot, he did not get in position to score. They did a great job defensively. They were all over him. I am proud of how hard they played tonight, proud of how good of defense they played tonight.”
Ben Holden’s jump shot was the game’s first score. With the Clippers down 8-6, Holden drove for a basket, and Levi Baker looped in a shot from behind the arc for a 3-point Clipper lead.
The Blackhawks neglected their down-court defense, but Cleveland wasn’t overly efficient at converting inside shots, and with the Clippers up 11-10, Mueller took a break after committing three quick fouls.
“When Isaac was out there, that’s when we took that lead, when we really took control of the game,” Fredrickson said.
Eric Rohlfing scored twice inside, and Luke Mueller sunk a three-pointer, but the Blackhawks responded with a three of their own. Rohlfing continued his effort with eight-straight Clipper points, including an inside basket with an ensuing foul shot and a three that put Clippers up 23-15.
But Madelia scored the final seven points of the half. With 85 seconds left, Glover’s three was his first basket of the night. The Blackhawks’ steal and resulting basket just in front of the buzzer cut their deficit to eight, 32-24.
“Madelia plays hard,” Fredrickson said. “They’re hard to play against. They play with a frenetic style that’s hard to play against.”
The Clippers came out strong in the second half with a Rohlfing layup, a Holden inside basket and a three off the hands of Alex McCabe for 7-straight points. Glover went into action after that, but a trio of Isaac Mueller inside baskets earned the Clippers a 51-42 advantage.
After Mueller fouled out, Madelia scored twice inside and on a free shot before taking advantage of a Clipper pass that trickled out of bounds to pull within a point, 55-56. With Baker on the screen, Rohlfing snuck inside for a basket, but the Blackhawks made a trio of free shots to tie the contest at 58 with just under a minute left.
“We’ve got to get the ball better inside at the end of the game,” Fredrickson said. “We’re up by two with a minute left and two time outs. We’ve got to get into a better set, but our kind of defense when we get out of position and foul has been hurting us. With team that is not overall deep and taking Eric and Isaac out of the game and also sending Madelia to the free throw line for them to get points in moments when we’re controlling the game was a big thing.”
From there, a Glover made a steal at the top of the key, drove the floor and scored on a layup. Under pressure, Holden missed a shot under the rim, but the Clippers regained control after Madelia knocked the ball out of bounds. But after an inbounds with 5-seconds left, their 3-point attempt flew over the backboard, and the Blackhawks escaped with their third Valley Conference win.
“It seemed like someone looking to someone else to try to make a play,” Fredrickson said. “We’ve got to come up with a better shot at the end, but that’s on me.”
Rohlfing led all scorers with 26 points. Holden added 10, and Isaac Mueller scored eight points. The Clippers were tagged with 22 fouls, half as many as Madelia. The Blackhawks made 15 of 24 foul shots compared to one of four by the Clippers.
The Clippers have two wins in the Valley Conference, Loyola and Alden-Conger. Madelia beat Alden-Conger and JWP but fell to Loyola in three overtimes.
The Clippers host JWP on Tuesday.
Madelia 24 36 60
Cleveland 32 26 58
Cleveland 58 (Ben Holden 10, Alex McCabe 3, Levi Baker 6, Isaac Mueller 8, Eric Rohlfing 26, Luke Mueller 5)
Rebounds 30 (Holden 12, McCabe 2, Isaac Mueller 7, Levi Baker 3, Rohlfing 3, Sullivan 1, Carter Dylla 1, Kolby Gens 1)
Assists 17 (Isaac Mueller 6, Holden 2, Rohlfing 2, Baker 2, Luke Mueller 2, Sullivan 3)
Steals 6 (Isaac Mueller 1, Holden 1, Baker 2, McCabe 1, Sullivan 1)
Turnovers 5
2FG 21-42 (50%)
3FG 5-16 (31%) (Baker 2, McCabe 1, Rohlfing 1, Luke Mueller 1)
FT 1-4 (25%)