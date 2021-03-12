The St. Peter boys basketball team saved its best home game for last.
The Saints finished off the last home game of regular season Thursday with a 71-47 win over New Ulm. The Saints beat the Eagles 81-71 in their first meeting Feb. 12.
"In what might of been our last home game of the season our seniors and our team played maybe their most complete game of the season," St. Peter head coach Sean Keating said. "Defensively we were connected and making multiple extra efforts. It's very satisfying to see the hard work the players put in during practice show up on game night.
"To hold New Ulm to 28.6% shooting from the field is phenomenal team defense. Every player played, and it was awesome to Ibrahim Abubaker get his first points of the season on a pass from Alex Bosacker.
"Offensively we were balanced with 10 players scoring. The energy from our bench and C/JV players in the stands was awesome and made for a great environment."
Ethan Grant led the Saints with 19 points and three blocked shots and tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven.
Josh Robb also had seven rebounds and scored 10 points.
Vinny Guappone handed off a team-high five assists.
Hermanson picked off a best of two steals.
The Saints, who finished third in the Big South Conference East Division at 6-4 and 8-9 overall, travel to Worthington (7-10, 6-6) tonight (Friday) in the Big South Crossover game. New Ulm went 0-10 in the Big South and 2-15 overall.
"We will find out our seed Sunday morning by 9 a.m.," Keating said. "We expect to be on the road but not sure where."