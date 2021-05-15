In a pair of one-run games, Cleveland baseball team won one and lost to place third in the four-team Mankato Loyola Invitational Saturday at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato.
St. Clair (6-7) defeated the Clippers 11-10 in the second game, and Cleveland (9-5) bounced back in the third-place game to defeat St. James 6-5. Loyola (11-2) edged St. James (6-10) in the first game 6-5 and defeated St. Clair in the championship game 14-4 in five innings.
St. Clair 11, Cleveland 10
In a game that was tied 7-7 after three innings, the Cyclones erupted for four runs in the fourth to take an 11-7 lead. The Clippers scored three runs in the sixth to fall just short 11-10.
The Clippers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first without a hit. Elijah Sullivan reached on an error. Lucas Walechka and Alex McCabe both walked to load the bases. Gabe Sullivan reached on an error which scored Sullivan and Walechka.
The Cyclones scored four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-2 lead on a double, an error, another double, followed by a pair of singles.
Cleveland regained the lead 5-4 with three runs in the second. Colin Krenik led off with a walk, Kaleb Timlin reached on an error and stole second. Ethan Fuller drove in Krenik with a with a ground out. Carter Dylla doubled to left center to drive in Timlin. Elijah Sullivan singled in Dylla.
The Clippers took a 7-4 lead with two runs in the third. Krenik hit a two-out single to left. Timlin reached on an error, Fuller beat out an infield hit to drive in Krenik, and Dylla doubled to center to plate Fuller.
St. Clair responded again with three runs in the bottom of the third on a single, error and double to tie it 7-7.
The Cyclones scored four in the fourth on a walk, single, triple and hit by pitch to regain the lead 11-7.
Cleveland finished off the scoring with three runs in the sixth to fall just short 11-10. Elijah Sullivan led off with a walk, Walechka was hit by a pitch, McCabe singled to load the bases, Gabe Sullivan singled in Elijah Sullivan, jackson Meyer was hit by a pitch to drive in Walechka, and Krenik drove in McCabe with a ground out.
The Clippers finished with 10 hits including two each by Timlin (2-for-4 with two runs scored), Dylla (2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run) and Krenik (2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs).
Four others had a hit each: Elijah Sullivan (1-for-5, RBI, two runs), McCabe (1-for-5, run), Fuller (1-for-4, two RBIs) and Gabe Sullivan (1-for-4, double, RBI, two runs).
Left-hander Krenik (2-1) started on the mound and lasted four innings, allowing 11 runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and two walks with four strikeouts to pickup the loss.
Dylla finished up with two scoreless, hitless and walkless innings and five strikeouts.
Cleveland 6, St. James 5
Trailing 5-3, the Clippers scored three runs in the fourth to edge the Saints 6-5.
Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a singles by Elijah Sullivan and McCabe, and a wild pitch scored Sullivan.
St. James answered with a run in the bottom of the first on a single, stolen base, passed ball and ground out to tie it 1-1.
Cleveland regained the lead 2-1 with a run in the second on a walk to Meyer, a passed ball and a RBI single by Timlin.
The Clippers increased it to 3-1 in the third. Dylla led off with a a walk, steals second, advances to third on an error and scores on a single by Elijah Sullivan.
The Saints erupted for four runs in the third on three doubles, a hit by pitch and an error to take a 5-3 lead.
Cleveland took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Krenik led off with a walk, Meyer and Timlin both reached on bunt singles to load the bases, Carter Barto singled in Krenik, and Dylla grounded into a fielder's choice to score Meyer and Timlin.
The Clippers collected nine hits. Timlin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Elijah Sullivan finished 2-for-4 with and RBI and a run.
Getting a hit each were Dylla (1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run), Meyer (1-for-3 with two runs), McCabe (1-for-3), Barto (1-for-3 with an RBI) and Krenik (1-for-3 with one run).
Dylla (3-1) got the start for Clippers. The righthander surrendered five runs (four earned) on six hits over four innings, striking out two and walking zero to earn the victory.
Walechka earned the save, going the last three innings, with no runs on three hits, no walks and four strikeouts.
Cleveland returns to Franklin Rogers Park at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to play the host Mankato Loyola Crusaders.