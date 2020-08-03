St. Peter's strong run in the Minnesota Softball 16-Under State Tournament July 25-26 at Caswell Park in North Mankato was cut short, but the Saints finished 3-0.
"Unfortunately after winning three games on Saturday and putting ourselves in a great place for the winners' bracket on Sunday, Mankato got 8 inches of rain overnight, canceling the remainder of the tournament," St. Peter coach Heidi Niemeyer said. "Not that we hadn't had enough cancellations this year, but this was another tough blow. We were excited to see what this group was going to do in the winner's bracket.
"Fortunately most of these girls will be playing in our fall ball league that has extended this season by three weeks. Hoping to see more great softball from these girls this fall and very excited to get back on the field to play as the Saints this spring."
Game 1: St. Peter 14, Lakeville 1
Niemeyer said St. Peter had "solid consistent pitching and some great swings at the plate to start the state tournament. It always feels good to get that first win in the books."
St. Peter pitcher Ryenne Pettis threw a three-hitter, allowing one run, and three walks while striking out six.
Lilly Ruffin batted 1 for 2, with a triple and one RBI. Ryenne Pettis went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Grace Remmert 1 for 1, 1 RBI. Molly Voeltz finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Lauren Niemeyer went 1 for 1 with one RBI. Tori Zachman batted 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Sophia Doherty and Ellie Guimond both batted 1 for 2.
Game 2: St. Peter 6, Buffalo 4
Maya Pettis pitched a seven hitter with four runs, four walks and three strikeouts for the win.
"There was some really good defense during this game," Niemeyer said. "Maya did a good job of getting ground balls and left a few high in the zone that our outfielders had to track down. Lauren had a great game in center field snagging three fly balls and throwing someone out at second base.
"We sure made this one a nailbiter. We went into the bottom of the last inning down 1-4. Our first two batters (Grace and Alyssa) walked and then Kayla Moline got a hit and scored Grace, then Molly Voeltz followed with another base hit. Alyssa scored on a wild pitch, then with two runners on, Tori came up to bat and hit a home run over the left field fence scoring three and giving us the 6-4 win.
"It was exciting to see this group of girls not give up and lose hope in the final inning being behind by 3. I reminded them to remember this so they can use it for inspiration when we might need it in the future."
Sophia Doherty batted 1 for 2 with a double. Kayla Moline went 1 for 2 with one RBI. Molly Voeltz finished 1 for 2. Tori Zachman hit 1 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs.
Game 3: St. Peter 12, Frights 2
Maya Pettis pitched a three-hitter, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four.
"This was a great offensive game for us," Niemeyer said. "We were making solid contact and hitting the ball in gaps."
Sophia Doherty went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Lilly Ruffin hit 1 for 3. Grace Remmert went 2 for 2 with a double. Alyssa Hrdlicka batted 1 for 2 Kayla Moline went 1 for 1 with two RBIs. Ellie Guimond batted 1 for 2 with a triple. Maya Pettis went 2 for 2 with a triple and one RBI.