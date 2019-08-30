Cleveland’s welcome in to 11-man football wasn’t a warm one Thursday as Kenyon-Wanamingo downed the visiting Clippers 21-6.
It didn’t help that the Clippers, already low in numbers, had two starters, Lucas Mueller and Eric Rohlfing, sidelined with leg injuries.
“It hurt because they play basically the same position, and we had to bring in 10th graders,” said head coach Eric Hermanson, “but what really hurts is we miss their leadership. They played every play of every game last year.”
After holding the Clippers to negative yards in the game’s first series, the Knights drove 50 yards for the score. The campaign included a 31-yard pass and finished on a 4-yard pitch to the right. With the PAT kick, the Clippers were down 7-0 with 6:17 left in the first quarter.
With quarterback Alex McCabe under pressure, Cleveland couldn’t do much in their next three offensive series either, but McCabe’s punts took Clipper rolls, giving the defense room to work
“It’s a big jump for us,” Hermanson said. “This is Cleveland’s first 11-main in 25 years. This is our first time on an 11-man field, and we’re getting used to the new dimensions.”
But the Knights worked some long passes into their running game and scored again with 3:50 left in the half. The score came on a 2-yard dive, and with the PAT attempt, it was Knights 14, Clippers 0.
The Clippers never rolled over though.
Tyce Shook took the ensuing kick return 15 yards to put the Clippers in good position on their 40. Jerren Jobe caught passes of 21 and 25 yards, but most of the rest of the series was negative yards, and the Clippers couldn’t get on the board before the break.
Both teams punted in their first possessions of the second half, but then the Knights drove 47 yard in four plays and, after the PAT kick, went up 21-0 with 6:09 left in Q3.
A few minutes into the final frame, Brock Olson recovered a Kenyon-Wanamingo fumble, and the Clippers scored four plays later when McCabe hooked up with Isaac Mueller for a 16-yard TD pass up the middle. McCabe’s point-after throw fell to the turf.
The Knights threated once more, but the Clipper defense came up with a couple big sacks to prevent a score for a 21-6 final.
McCabe was 16-29 in passing for 171 yards and one TD. Shook had six catches for 44 yards. Mueller had three catches for 60 yards. Jobe had three catches for 50 yards.
On the other side of the ball, Shook had eight tackles and McCabe had four tackles. Olson had four tackles besides forcing and recovering the fumble. Cameron Seely had six tackles. Sophomore Tommy Kennedy had five tackles and a sack.
All-things considered, a few plays might have made the score a bit different, so it wasn’t a hopeless debut for the short-staffed Cleveland, despite the loss.
Hermanson was happy the Clippers, many who didn’t play on the varsity last year, got better as the game went along.
“Hopefully we can come out playing like this at the start instead of waiting until the end.”
The Clippers host USC Friday, Sept. 6. Mueller, on crutches, expects to be out four to eight weeks while Rohlfing should be back in mid-September.