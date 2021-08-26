A sense of normalcy and consistency are both goals for many athletes, and last season, the atmosphere of high school cross country was one of complete chaos. With limited events, meets being contained to three schools and schedules under constant motion, there was no way to find a rhythm.
For several captains of the St. Peter boys and girls cross country teams, though, there is hope that this season will provide the experience they have grown to cherish.
“It is important that, as a team, we all continue to improve and do well in meets,” said boys cross country captain captain Will Nelsen, a senior. “To be able to go to these events and know we are competing against the best will hopefully continue to push us and get our young guys to step up.”
Co-captain of the girls cross country team, Hadley Stuehrenberg, added, “It’s important for us to stay consistent to improve. With more opportunities to cheer on our teammates it will push us to compete and do our best.”
A sense of closeness and community is key to high school athletics, and last year put barriers in the way of teammates becoming as close as possible.
“I really want to help to push this team so we feel as if we are a family,” said girls co-captain Hailey Looft. “When we are connected like that, we grow as people and really push each other to achieve all of our goals.”
Adversity can cause hardships, but it can also provide great opportunities to grow. Looft explained why one of her favorite moments in cross country came last season.
“It was the Swain meet last year, and it was held during a heavy rain,” she said. “We were struggling to not only complete the race, but we were fighting through the mud, climbing over exposed roots and hills, but despite the difficulty, it was honestly a lot of fun.”
Nelson experienced a similar situation, “We had this meet two years ago up in Duluth and the weather was just horrible. Obviously nobody posted the best times, but the whole event was just so memorable as we made it through the rain and mud.”
With a more normalized schedule, and another year of experience under the team leader’s belts, there is no reason to expect the team to do anything but improve.
“I just want to make sure that we are all focusing on improving every chance we get,” said Stuehrenberg. “My favorite moment in cross country so far is when I made it to state as an eighth grader. It really proved to me that if I put in the hard work, it will pay off.”
The 2021 season begins for the Saints Friday, Aug. 27, as they travel to Fairmont with running scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.