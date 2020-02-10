St. Peter has earned the No 5 seeded in the Section 2AA team wrestling tournament and will travel to No. 4 seeded Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The winner will advance to the final four semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mankato West. The finals follow at 6 p.m.
The Saints (11-10) beat the Royals (10-7) in the first duel meet of the year 37-34.
Play-in matches Thursday will include No. 8 Delano (5-18) versus No. 9 Mankato East (7-13) at Jordan. The winner will meet No. 1 seeded Scott West (14-2) at 7:15 p.m. that night.
Another play-in match Thursday will feature No. 7 Mankato West (10-10) versus No. 10 Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie (14-10) at 6 p.m. at Hutchinson. The winner meets No. 2 Hutchinson (16-3) at 7:15 p.m.
In other first-round matches. No. 3 Tri-City United (17-5) hosts No. 6 Waseca (11-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday